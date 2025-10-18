KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 19, 2025

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation and MedCertify are inviting people to a lunch & learn presentation tomorrow (10/20) from 11am to 1pm in the old elementary school cafeteria. Learn about nationally accredited certifications in several industries from IT to Healthcare to Business.

The 2026 Open Enrollment Period for CTWS and Enterprise Employees is Monday, October 20th through November 20th. Enrollments will be online only. Virtual presentations will be done November 3-7. If you missed your opportunity for coverage, this your chance to sign up for Health Coverage, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, Flexible Spending Account, and 401K. Watch for emails from the Comp & Benefits Department on Monday. FMI: 541-553-3262.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Museum at Warm Springs is still accepting submissions for the 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit from adults and youth. The deadline to submit art for judging has passed but the youth artwork and for display purposes only will be this Tuesday (10/21) at 5pm. Applications are available at the Museum. An opening reception will be held on November 12th from 5:30-7:30pm and it will be on view through March 7, 2026.

The PIRS Youth Peer Support Team is putting on a free Haunted House October 28th and 30th from 4 to 6pm. You have to stop by and get a free ticket for the Haunted House in advance. You can stop by the PIRS Youth Drop In Center this Tuesday (10/21) and Thursday (10/23) between 10:30am and 6pm. The PIRS building is located in Madras at 29 SE D Street.

Warm Springs JCP & Suicide Prevention are putting on a Kids’ Carnival this Tuesday (10/21) from 6-8pm at old school gym.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Great Pumpkin Party is on Wednesday (10/22) at the Community Center. Carving begins at 5:30 and judging at 7. Categories are Best Jack, Scariest Sally, Creepiest Oogie Boogie, Zombiest Wolf Man and Spookiest Sqwatch.

The annual Impact Aid Family Engagement Meeting will be held on Thursday, October 23rd at 5pm. Dinner will be provided. The district annually affords its families the opportunity to offer comments and recommendations relative to district programs and outcomes and offer feedback for all programs. Learn more on the school district’s website.

The Recreation Department’s annual Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session has been moved to Monday, October 27th at the Warm Springs Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 – bring your favorite dish. The powwow starts at 6:30. It’s open to all drum groups, dancers and families.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is having a shell dress making class that will start on Thursday, October 30th and be held each Thursday for 4 weeks. It will be held from 4:30-7:30pm in the old school cafeteria. Fabric, shells, thread, some beads and buckskin will be provided. Partners or family projects are encouraged. Space is limited. Email jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org to get on the list.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. There are different symptoms of breast cancer, and some people have no symptoms at all. Symptoms can include: Any change in the size or the shape of the breast or Pain in any area of the breast. If you have any signs that worry you, see your doctor right away.

Anyone interested in using the Community Center facilities including the social hall or the pavilion should complete a building use request that can be picked up at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.