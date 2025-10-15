KWSO News 10/15/25: Long time Warm Springs resident Nat Shaw passes away

Local NewsKWSO News 10/15/25: Long time Warm Springs resident Nat Shaw passes away Posted on October 15, 2025 by elizabeth.smith 15 Oct A celebration of life will take place this Saturday for long time Warm Springs resident Nat Shaw. Click to listen to this short feature story about his life, moving to Warm Springs and his legacy of bringing radio to our community: https://kwso.sfo3.digitaloceanspaces.com/uploads/2025/10/101525-Nat-Story-for-Website-Post.wav elizabeth.smith KWSO Calendar for Wed., Oct. 15, 2025