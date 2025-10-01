KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 2, 2025

At the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays, Let’s Talk About It group meets from 2-3pm and “On Second Thought” at 4:00. Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam is from 4-5:30. Wellbriety Book Study is Thursday’s at 5:15 at Smurf Village.

A barbecue fundraiser for the Madras High School Class of 2026 will take place during the homecoming football game tomorrow (10/3) inside the gates of the football field from 5-8pm.

Youth baseball clinics are coming up on Saturdays in October in Warm Springs. October 4th and 11th will be pitching clinics, and October 18th and 25th are hitting clinics. Youth age 8 and older can attend the free clinics that will be from 10am to noon at the ballfields behind the Community Center. Participants should bring athletic shoes, baseball cap and glove plus a sweatshirt or jacket and long pants – no shorts please. For more information contact Daniel Lawrence at the Community Center.

Brutal Rez Productions is having its fan appreciation concert this Saturday (10/4) at 6pm at the Campus Pavilion featuring Damage Overdose, Gathering, Sho Rilla & Before the Fallen. It’s a free, open to all ages, drug and alcohol-free show.

Tribal Enterprises will host community district meetings to provide annual updates October 7th at the Simnasho Longhouse, October 8th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall and October 9th at the Agency Longhouse. All meetings are from 6-8pm and refreshments will be available.

Warm Springs Recreation is doing a Halloween Costume Exchange & Drive on Wednesday, October 8th from 5:30-7:30pm at the Community Wellness Center. You can bring gently used costumes in all youth and adult sizes.

The Wyam Youth Center welcomes young adults 15-24 to reserve a space to work on art for the upcoming exhibit at the Museum at Warm Springs. Supplies are available to use. Reservations for workspace can be made with Emily Courtney 541-553-2536. Available days and times are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5-8pm through October 9th.

Did you know that 988 is available for families and friends? If someone you know is struggling, you can call or text for advice and support. For more information, visit 988Oregon.org.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Fall Splash Pool Party at the Madras Aquatic Cetner on Friday, October 10th – a no school day. Swimming is from 1-3:30 and pizza will be served after. It’s limited to the first 150 folks – family members are invited to swim with kids. To get on the list, email Jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org or call 541-615-0116.

Oregon State University – Cascades will host a First Peoples Celebration on Saturday, October 11th – an event that explores and celebrates the history and culture of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Event activities are free to the public and will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. in Bruckner Courtyard on the OSU-Cascades campus. Activities include craft demonstrations, Native dancing & regalia showcase, a round dance with the Black Lodge Singers and more.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Great Pumpkin Party is on Wednesday, October 22nd at the Community Center. Carving begins at 5:30 and judging at 7. Categories are Best Jack, Scariest Sally, Creepiest Oogie Boogie, Zombiest Wolf Man and Spookiest Sqwatch.

The Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District is seeking candidates for a vacancy on its Board of Directors. The appointee will serve December 22, 2025 through June 30, 2027. Interested candidates can download an information packet, which includes information about the district, position, and application/selection process, from the district’s website www.macrecdistrict.com/governance. The deadline to submit applications for this vacancy is Friday, November 7, 2025 at 5:00pm.

Just a reminder that construction has begun at the Health & Wellness Center for clinic expansion. The main entrance will be between the dental and community health pods. Parking will also be impacted. IHS wanted to let clients know.