KWSO News 10/8/25

OR Fish & Wildlife Commission meets for online cultural & treaty rights training Oct. 10

The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet virtually this Friday from 8:30 a.m.-noon for a training related to cultural resources, tribal sovereignty, and tribal treaty rights.

The meeting will be livestreamed from the Commission page and via ODFW’s YouTube channel.

Invited speakers will share information with the Commission regarding the cultural value of fish and wildlife to Oregon’s federally recognized tribes and the legal principles of tribal sovereignty and treaty rights. No fish and wildlife policy decisions will be made at this meeting.

No public testimony will be taken during the meeting, and no public forum is scheduled during the meeting either.

Warm Springs clinic construction happening

Folks are reminded that expansion work is happening at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. The project will create new spaces for medical exams, the Pharmacy, the lab, and other services. During construction, current services will continue in their existing location. Once the expansion is complete, the original space will be remodeled for specialty and other uses.

According to Tammy Wilson, clinic chief executive officer, initial fencing will be installed around the construction area. This will require a portion of the clinic parking lot to be fenced off, as it is the site for the expansion.

The main entrance will also temporarily move to the area by Community Health, located between pods A and B. Patients are reminded to continue checking in with patient registration before any appointments during this construction period.

Katchia introduces local Indigenous perspectives of Bigfoot in new documentary

Oregon Public Broadcasting’s Guardian of the Land is a new Oregon Experience documentary by Warm Springs filmmaker LaRonn Katchia. It explores Indigenous perspectives of Bigfoot as a protector and relative:

The film will make its world premiere at the BendFilm Festival, screening at the Madras Performing Arts Center at 6pm this Sunday, October 12th, followed by a dance performance by Acosia Red Elk. The event is free, but you should reserve tickets: GUARDIAN OF THE LAND – Screening, Panel, & Dance Performance | Bend Film Festival 2025

Former OR state senator nominated to Trump administration role

A former Republican state senator is the latest Oregonian to be tapped for a role in the Trump administration. Daniel Bonham has been nominated to serve as an assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of Labor. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, he’d be a senior aide to Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who formerly represented Oregon in Congress. Bonham is a businessman from The Dalles, who until recently was the Republican leader in the state Senate. He stepped away from that position last month, and formally resigned from the Legislature October 5. Bonham was barred from seeking reelection next year because he took part in in an extended legislative walkout in 2023.

MHS, WSK8 sports today

White Buff Volleyball is hosting The Dalles for their last home volleyball games of the season and it is senior night. JV2 and JV teams start play at 4:30. Varsity is at 6pm.

This afternoon is the White Buffalo Annual Cross Country Stampede at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. It starts at 4:00.

On the Warm Springs K-8 Cross Country schedule today is a preview run of the district course there at 4:00, where they will cheer on the MHS runners. K8 cross country runners will be dismissed at 1:30 and depart from the school at 1:45. The bus is estimated to return to the K8 by 5:30. The K8’s District Meet is on Oct. 16.

KWSO weather for central OR

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.