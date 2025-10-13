KWSO Calendar for Tue., Oct. 14, 2025

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Every Tuesday in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am in the cafeteria and a Wellbriety Meeting at 3:00 at Behavioral Health Center. Also on Tuesdays, there is Adult A&D Education class at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety also at 4.

Warm Springs Community Health has a Lunch Time Hand-Sewing Circle every Tuesday from noon to 1. Learn skills in social-emotional regulation while working on sewing projects. All materials and a light lunch are provided.

At Warm Springs ECE it’s the final Neighbor Impact family food pantry, until spring, this afternoon from 2-5:30 in the ECE Lobby.

The Museum at Warm Springs is accepting submissions for the 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit from adults and youth. Today at 5pm is the deadline to submit art for judging, and the deadline for youth artwork and for display purposes only will be Tuesday, October 21st at 5pm. Applications are available at the Museum. An opening reception will be held on November 12th from 5:30-7:30pm and it will be on view through March 7, 2026.

Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union holds meetings every Wednesday in Mr. Kollen’s classroom at Madras High School. They will meet tomorrow (10/15) during lunch.

The 4th annual Prevention-Fest is tomorrow (10/15) 4-6:30pm at the field outside of the Prevention office. There will be s’mores, hot dogs, caramel apples, family fun and a pumpkin patch. Admission is free.

District budget meetings have been set. The Simnasho District meeting is this evening, Agency District meeting is on Monday, October 20th and Seekseequa District meeting is on Tuesday, October 21st. Dinners are at 6pm with meetings to follow at 7.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Halloween Parade is this Thursday (10/16). The theme is Nightmare Before Christmas. Parade lineup will begin at 4:30, with judging at 5:30. The parade starts at 6:30.

A celebration of life for Nathan Carl “Nat” Shaw will be held on Saturday, October 18th from 11am to 1pm at the Juniper Community Church, 976 S Adams Drive, in Madras. A lunch will follow the ceremony.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Great Pumpkin Party is on Wednesday, October 22nd at the Community Center. Carving begins at 5:30 and judging at 7. Categories are Best Jack, Scariest Sally, Creepiest Oogie Boogie, Zombiest Wolf Man and Spookiest Sqwatch.

Warm Springs Human Resources is having an office and employee costume contest this year with entries open October 23-31. There will be prizes for Cutest, Scariest, Funniest & Most Creative Costumes. A large bundle prize will be awarded to the best decorated office. Submit photos to HR@wstribes.org by November 3rd. Voting will take place until noon on November 7th and winners will be announced.

The Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District is seeking candidates for a vacancy on its Board of Directors. The appointee will serve December 22, 2025 through June 30, 2027. Interested candidates can download an information packet, which includes information about the district, position, and application/selection process, from the district’s website. The deadline to submit applications for this vacancy is Friday, November 7th at 5:00pm.

Events happening in Warm Springs this Halloween (10/31) include: