KWSO News 10/14/25

Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta now offered twice per month

Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort has announced Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days will be offered on the first and last Sunday of each month through May 2026.

Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use from 11am to 7pm, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Included in the day pass is – use of all 7 pools and cold tubs, mini golf, pickleball, basketball, bocce ball, spike ball, 4-square volleyball and interactive video games.

Kah-Nee-Ta also offers daily Tribal Member discounts and amenities for day and twilight passes, cabana rentals, Spa Wanapine, overnight lodging, the Tribal Picnic Pavilions and Tribal Bathhouse.

Call 541-553-1112 or visit the Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort website for more information.

Survey to inform planning efforts in Jefferson Co

Jefferson County and the City of Madras launched a strategic planning effort in September and are reminding people they still have time to share input through an online survey.

They are developing a strategic plan to serve as a roadmap for the next five years. Residents, businesses and visitors are asked to take the online survey available through November 5th. The survey is one way they are gathering ideas, priorities, and hopes from people about Jefferson County. Input will help shape decisions about current and future services, amenities, housing, safety, and investments in the county.

To thank people for their time, they are giving away five (5) $100 gift cards and one (1) $250 gift card. To enter the raffle for a chance to win, you will need to complete the survey and share your contact information. They will draw winners in November.

Take the survey: Jefferson County Strategic Plan Survey

WS Eagles, MHS White Buffs sports today

Warm Springs Eagles Football will play at 3 Rivers School today at 5pm.

Madras White Buffalo Volleyball teams will travel to Molalla High School today for games at 4:30 and 6:00.

CTUIR purchases building for use as childcare services

The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation recently purchased a former Seventh Day Adventist building as part of an effort to expand childcare services for their tribal community.

The nearly 4,000-square-foot building comes with approximately 2.5 acres that will allow the CTUIR Early Childhood Services Program to expand its early learning classrooms, and enhance access to family centered, culturally grounded programming.

“The building will be renovated to serve as a day care for children 2-1/2 and older,” according to CTUIR Deputy Executive Director Chanda Yates, who says “the expansion reflects CTUIR’s ongoing commitment to creating safe, welcoming environments where children can thrive academically, socially and emotionally.”

By looking to increase capacity and program offerings, the Tribe says it is addressing the region’s growing demand for childcare,and supporting families by offering greater flexibility in selecting childcare options that meet their needs.

The Umatilla Tribe paid for the property with funds from a Seeding Justice grant. Seeding Justice grants support grassroots organizations and initiatives focused on social change, particularly for marginalized Oregon communities.

KWSO weather for central OR

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Widespread frost, mainly after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.