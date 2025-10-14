KWSO Calendar for Wed., Oct. 15, 2025

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. There are different symptoms of breast cancer, and some people have no symptoms at all. Symptoms can include: Pain in any area of the breast or A new lump in the breast or underarm. If you have any signs that worry you, see your doctor right away.

The 4th annual Prevention-Fest is this afternoon 4-6:30pm at the field outside of the Prevention office. There will be s’mores, hot dogs, caramel apples, family fun and a pumpkin patch. Admission is free.

Human Resources is having a tribal employee pumpkin carving contest and it’s open now through 6pm October 17th. Submit a photo of your pumpkin to HR@wstribes.org for a chance to win a fishing pole, speaker and a cooler. Voting will be open October 20-24 and the winners announced on Halloween.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Anger Management class from 3-4 and Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday. The Recovery on the Rez group meets from 5:30-7:30 at Smurf Village.

Warm Springs Recreation is having a Halloween Parade tomorrow (10/16). The theme is Nightmare Before Christmas. Parade lineup will begin at 4:30, with judging at 5:30. The parade starts at 6:30.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Warm Springs JCP/Suicide Prevention are having a Kids’ Carnival Tuesday, October 21st from 6-8pm at old school gym.

The Recreation Department’s annual Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session has been moved to Monday, October 27th at the Warm Springs Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 – bring your favorite dish. The powwow starts at 6:30. It’s open to all drum groups, dancers and families.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is having a shell dress making class that will start on Thursday, October 30th and be held each Thursday for 4 weeks. It will be held from 4:30-7:30pm in the old school cafeteria. Fabric, shells, thread, some beads and buckskin will be provided. Partners or family projects are encouraged. Space is limited. Email jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org to get on the list.

The Community Health Program is having an Elder’s Fair on Wednesday, November 5th from 9am to noon in the old school gym. Learn about healthy aging, brain health and local resources. They will serve lunch at noon in the old cafeteria, and will have bingo with prizes and t-shirts for participants. Please bring all your medications if you would like the pharmacy to complete a medication review for you. They will have a booth and be available to answer any medication questions you may have.