KWSO Calendar for Wed., Oct. 22, 2025

Community Health Staff will be on site at ECE this morning starting at 7:30 offering vaccines to families during the drop off.

Warm Springs K8 2nd grade students will participate in swim lessons at Madras Aquatic Center today through Friday. Students will depart WSK8 at 8:45 and will return by lunch time. Students will need to bring a swimsuit and a towel. Please contact your student’s teacher if you have any questions about your student participating in swim lessons.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Anger Management class from 3-4 and Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday. The Recovery on the Rez group meets from 5:30-7:30 at Smurf Village.

Papalaxsimisha and the OHSU Center for Women’s Health are doing a lunch & learn on menopause today. The community discussion will be held from 12-1:30pm in the IHS atrium. They will have lunch and raffle prizes.

There is a flu shot clinic this afternoon from 1-4pm at the Simnasho Fire Hall.

Social Dance Classes are held Wednesdays from 3:30-5pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room. Classes are open to all ages, and no sign-up is required. If you have questions, contact Deanie Johnson at Culture & Heritage.

Fire & Safety staff have moved back into the newly renovated Simnasho Fire Hall. They are inviting everyone to a rededication of the building today at 5:30. A potluck dinner will follow.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Great Pumpkin Party is today at the Community Center. Carving begins at 5:30 and judging at 7. Categories are Best Jack, Scariest Sally, Creepiest Oogie Boogie, Zombiest Wolf Man and Spookiest Sqwatch.

The Madras High School Music Department is doing a haunted house from 6:30-9pm tonight, tomorrow and Friday night and October 29-30. Entry is at the band room side door located near the tennis courts. The cost is $5 for children/students and $10 for adults.

The BIA Roads department is working on outlying roads that are part of the bus route to improve and grade them. Warm Springs residents are reminded to slow down when you come upon road work for everyone’s safety.

A baby moccasin-making class is being offered tomorrow (10/23) 9am-4:30pm in the IHS Atrium conference room. It’s prioritized for expecting/newborn parents and parents of toddlers. Lunch will be provided for participants. Call Charlene at Community Health 541-553-2352 to sign or with questions.

The PIRS Youth Peer Support Team is putting on a free Haunted House October 28th and 30th from 4 to 6pm. You have to stop by and get a free ticket for the Haunted House in advance. You can stop by the PIRS Youth Drop In Center tomorrow (10/23) between 10:30am and 6pm. The PIRS building is located in Madras at 29 SE D Street.

The annual Impact Aid Family Engagement Meeting will be held tomorrow (10/23) at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy at 5pm. Dinner will be provided. The district annually affords its families the opportunity to offer comments and recommendations relative to district programs and outcomes and offer feedback for all programs. Learn more on the school district’s website.

Recreation is having a Halloween Dance on Friday (10/24) from 6-8:30pm at the Community Center. They’ll have games, prizes and food.

Events happening in Warm Springs on Halloween (10/31):

ECE Halloween Trick or Treating will be from 10-11am in the ECE lobby. Volunteers and donations can be arranged by contacting the ECE front office.

Recreation’s Zombie Walk is from noon to 1 at the Community Center.

Recreation’s Trunk or Treat event is from 4-6pm at the Community Center parking lot. The theme this year is “Jack, Sally & the Whole Crew.” Prizes will be awarded to the best decorated trunks.

Health & Human Services programs will have trick-or-treating booths from 4 -7pm at the Campus Pavilion.

The Recreation Halloween Carnival will be from 6-8pm in the Community Center.

Fire Prevention’s Haunted House is from 7pm until midnight in the old school gym.

Warm Springs Prevention will host a Thanksgiving Break Co-ed Basketball Tourney November 24-25 at the old school gym. Entry is free! There will be divisions for 6, 8, 10, 12 & 14 and under plus high school age. For more information and entries call Jaycelene at 541-615-0116 or email jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org.