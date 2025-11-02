KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 3, 2025

Funeral Arrangements for William Selam – Burial is at sunrise this morning (11/3) at Wolf Point Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements for Darryl Smith – Services will be tomorrow (11/4) – leaving Bel Air Funeral Home in Madras at 9:30am for the Agency Longhouse. There will be one seven and then burial to follow at Agency Cemetery. (no meal or giveaway)

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509-J schools. Students will start 90 minutes later than usual.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The monthly Native Aspirations meeting is today at noon at the old school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

The fisheries department will be distributing another load of coho salmon from Eagle Creek National Fish Hatchery today. Please bring your own bags or coolers. They plan to be at the Community Center around 11 am.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion or the old school cafeteria needs to sign up to use it by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center. You can call 541-553-1078.

Legal Aid Services of Oregon provides clinics offering free civil legal services in Warm Springs for low-income tribal members once a month. The next clinic is being held this morning from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome too, but there could be a wait.

The Community Health Program is having an Elder’s Fair this Wednesday (11/5) from 9am to noon in the old school gym. Learn about healthy aging, brain health and local resources. They will serve lunch at noon in the old cafeteria, and will have bingo with prizes and t-shirts for participants. Please bring all your medications if you would like the pharmacy to complete a medication review for you. They will have a booth and be available to answer any medication questions you may have.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a college fair on Monday, November 10th from 9am-3pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Explore colleges & universities, chat with admissions representatives and learn about campus life and activities. In the aerobics room they’ll have financial aid workshops, a college student panel and raffles & door prizes.

Warm Springs Prevention will host a Thanksgiving Break Co-ed Basketball Tourney November 24-25 at the old school gym. Entry is free! There will be divisions for 6, 8, 10, 12 & 14 and under plus high school age. For more information and entries call Jaycelene at 541-615-0116 or email jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Native Market is back this year, the day before Thanksgiving – Wednesday, November 26th. It will be held from 10am to 2pm in the old school cafeteria.

The Museum at Warm Springs will host the opening of the “32nd Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit” on Wednesday, November 12. A reception open to the public will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Museum. The exhibit will be on view through Saturday, March 7, 2026.