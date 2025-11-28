Change of Address Forms due to Vital Stats

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Members need to make sure your address and contact information is up to date with the Vital Statistics Department. If you got your October-November distribution checks – you should be fine. If you did not – you should reach out to Vital Stats.

Tribal Council approved a financial distribution of $600 that will go out with the December per capita and pension distributions on December 12th. They had hoped to transition to a digital distribution platform in December but the legal review needs to be completed.

Over 35 checks were returned as undeliverable from the Oct/Nov distributions. You can email “vitalstats@wstribes.org” and request an address change form. Vital Stats reminds everyone that it is important to keep your information up to date not only for distribution purposes, but for services in general, like for Human Services, the Court, Credit, or Housing.

CTWS Vital Stats Change of Address Form