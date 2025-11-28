KWSO News for Fri., Nov. 28, 2025

Northwest residents looking for a Christmas tree this year have options beyond parking lot stands or tree farms. They can chop down a tree in one of the area’s National Forests. Dirk VanderHart reports that tromping through a wintry forest looking for a tree isn’t as easy as other methods and forest-plucked trees don’t always look like what you’d get at the farm. But tree hunting can be fun, and a lot cheaper. Harvesting a tree from a national forest costs $7.50 if you purchase a tag online. You could easily spend ten times that at a tree stand.

Before you go, familiarize with the rules in whatever national forest you choose. Each has its own guidelines for responsibly cutting down a tree, and maps showing where to do so. The forest services recommends starting your tree search early in the day, when there’s plenty of daylight left. Bring supplies you might need, and warm clothes. Tree harvesting permits and all the rules are available by looking up your forest of choice on recreation.gov.

Typically Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources Forestry Department allows Christmas Tree cutting for Tribal Members and Tribal Employees. Reach out to BNR for details.

Wednesday was Native American Heritage Night at the Portland Trailblazers Game and our own Neal Morningowl was on the scene –

Comments from Michelle Jalali and JR Lilly

The Blazers lost to the Spurs 155-102. They get to rest until Sunday when they welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Moda Center.

The Warm Springs Indian Holiday Bowling Tournament – the 49th annual – is going on through tomorrow at Lava Lanes in Bend. Doubles and Singles competition is today at 9am and noon. At 6pm tonight there is the Big Dog Challenge, a Masters Event, a Senior and Super Senior Masters. Youth Bowling is tomorrow at 10am with Mixed Doubles at Noon and 4:30.

