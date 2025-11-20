CTWS Employee Benefits Deadline Today (Thu., Nov. 19, 2025)

Today (11/20/25) is the deadline for Warm Springs Tribal Employees to sign up or make changes to their employee benefits and 401(k) or Roth funds.

A good starting point if you have procrastinated is to find the email sent out on October 22nd with the subject line “Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs’ 2026 Open Enrollment. That asks you to log onto ease dot com (https://www.ease.com/) where you will be able to hit a link to a sign-in screen to be able to review your current health and life insurance coverage as well as make any changes.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is self insured but utilize companies to manage plans:

Healthcare Management Administrators manage Health, Dental & Vision coverage.

The Hartford is the company that offers additional life insurance.

Allegiance Flex Advantage allows you to set us funds for child care cost reimbursements or medical related expenses. You estimate your costs and then that reduces your taxable income and you can submit claims to cover those costs.

For all your coverage listed on the EASE website – You will be prompted to sign the online forms before submitting.

Your 401(k) website is different if you are interested in signing up or changing your existing retirement plan. Visit start right dot BOK f dot com for the Bank of Oklahoma website (https://startright.bokf.com/login.aspx)

If you work for the Tribes full time, you qualify for these benefits. Just know – now is the time to take advantage.