KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 19, 2025

It’s Native American Heritage Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Today is Beadwork Day. Thursday is Regalia Day. Friday is Eagle Day.

Tribal Council will meet today. On the agenda: 9am Off Reservation Fish & Wildlife Committee; 10am Range & Ag Committee; 11am On Reservation Fish & Wildlife Committee; 1:30pm Legislative Commission on Indian Services; 2:30pm Appointments; 3:30pm Ad-Hoc Judge Selection.

At the Behavioral Health Center every Wednesday, they offer a Parenting Class, Adult Anger Management Class and Men’s Focus Group. These are for current clients and you can learn more by calling or stopping by the BHC. Also on Wednesdays is an Alcohol & Drug Education class with Frank Smith at 10am in the old cafeteria, and the Recovery on the Rez Group from 5:30-7pm at the Smurf Village PSH – both of those are open to all.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. On the menu – beans & ham hocks. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

The Jefferson County Senior Center is serving free meals for seniors 60 and older today at noon.

Warm Springs Community Health is having an immunization clinic today outside of Indian Head Casino. The Tribal Mobile Medical Unit will be parked in the lot in front of the HR Building from 12:30-4:30. Free flu and COVID shots will be available for all who work for the Tribe.

NeighborImpact and the Tribes Health & Human Services Branch will open the Helping Hand food pantry Monday, November 24th at the Warm Springs Presbyterian church from 12:30 – 4pm. The ECE family food pantry will be today starting at 1:30pm. Warm Springs Commodities will continue to operate their usual hours for food distribution Tuesdays and Fridays 10am – 1pm.

Social Dance Classes are held Wednesdays from 3:30-5pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room. Classes are open to all ages, and no sign-up is required. If you have questions, contact Deanie Johnson at Culture & Heritage.

The Culture & Heritage Committee will meet from 3:30-7pm today at the Education Building. It meets two times per month on the 1 st and 3 rd

and 3 Wednesdays from 6-7:30 through December 17th – there is Youth Drumming and Singing Practice for ages 10 – 17. This is at the old school cafeteria. This is a drag, alcohol and Gang Free Class from Warm Springs Prevention.

The Recreation Department’s annual Turkey Trot is Friday (11/21) at noon at the Community Center walking path. Drawings will be held after. You don’t need to be present for them, but remember to leave your contact info in case your name is drawn. All community members are welcomed.

Madras High School & Bridges High School seniors are hosting their Class of ’26 Fall Market featuring local vendors on Sunday, November 23rd. The event will be from 11am to 4pm at Initiative Brewing in Madras. All proceeds from the market go to the All-Night Senior Party.

Warm Springs Prevention will host a Thanksgiving Break Co-ed Basketball Tourney November 24-25 at the old school gym. Entry is free! There will be divisions for 6, 8, 10, 12 & 14 and under plus high school age. For more information and entries call Jaycelene at 541-615-0116 or email jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org.

Indian Head Casino’s tree lighting ceremony will be on Sunday, November 30th at 6pm. Family events include holiday treats, craft booths, visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, a drone show, round dance and Christmas carols. They are looking for local craft and holiday treat vendors.

The 49th annual Christmas Bazaar at the Warm Springs Community Center is scheduled for Saturday December 13th 10am – 4pm.