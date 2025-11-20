KWSO Calendar for Fri., Nov. 21, 2025

It’s Native American Heritage Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy and today is Eagle Day.

The Commodities Food Bank is open today from 10am until 1pm. It’s open every Tuesday and Friday at the Commodities warehouse in the Warm Springs Industrial Park.

Families that are registered with Mountain Star are eligible for diapers twice a month. Visit the Mt. Star resource bus at the Warm Springs Community Center today from 10:30-2:30 to get your diapers.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers several groups during the week. Fridays there is a Relapse Prevention Group, Anxiety Group and Wellbriety Group Therapy Meeting. Learn more by calling or stopping by the Behavioral Health Center.

The Recreation Department’s annual Turkey Trot is today at noon at the Community Center walking path. Drawings will be held after. You don’t need to be present for them, but remember to leave your contact info in case your name is drawn. All community members are welcomed.

Today is the Senior Program’s Thanksgiving Luncheon at the noon at the Agency Longhouse.

People age 60 and older are welcome to eat lunch for free every Friday at noon at the Jefferson County Senior Center on Madison Street in Madras. They also serve lunch on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open every Friday from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Avenue. You need to bring your own bags.

A Memorial for Agnes Marie Tootick will take place this Saturday (11/22). It will begin at 8am at the Lower Seekseequa Cemetery with a headstone setting. Afterwards there will be name-givings for grandchildren & great grandchildren at the Agency Longhouse, followed by a giveaway and meal. All are welcome.

Madras High School & Bridges High School seniors are hosting their Class of ’26 Fall Market featuring local vendors this Sunday (11/23). The event will be from 11am to 4pm at Initiative Brewing in Madras. All proceeds from the market go to the All-Night Senior Party.

Warm Springs Prevention will have $5 movie passes available for Madras Cinema 5 on November 24-25 for Warm Springs Tribal Community Members. Adults can stop by the Prevention office in the old elementary school and sign for passes with Leminnie Smith.

Warm Springs Prevention will host a Thanksgiving Break Co-ed Basketball Tourney November 24-25 at the old school gym. Entry is free! There will be divisions for 6, 8, 10, 12 & 14 and under plus high school age. For more information and entries call Jaycelene at 541-615-0116 or email jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Native Market is back this year, the day before Thanksgiving – Wednesday, November 26th. It will be held from 10am to 2pm in the old school cafeteria. OSU Extension will be doing a DIY Native-Plant Wreath Making station with small wreaths for kids and other kid crafts. Another Vendor will offer a limited supply of a first ever honey harvest, honey sticks, flower seeds, and bee stickers. KWSO will be selling zippered bags with handy items inside.

A meeting regarding the 2025 woodcutting season has been scheduled for Tuesday, December 2nd. All tribal members are invited to offer input and ask questions. It’s at the Cottonwood Restaurant with dinner provided from 5:30-6 and the meeting from 6-8pm.

The Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest is coming up Sunday, December 7th at 9am at Madras High School. It’s for children ages 8-13.

December Senior Pension and Per Capita checks are being combined again. They will not be out until December 12th.