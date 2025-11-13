KWSO Calendar for Fri., Nov. 14, 2025

Today is the monthly senior breakfast at the Senior Wellness Center from 7:30-9am.

The Range & Agriculture Committee meets this morning from 9 to noon at the BNR Cougar Den. The committee meets twice per month on the 2nd and 4th Friday.

ECE’s Rock Your Mocs Powwow is this morning at 10 at the Agency Longhouse. At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy – there is a Native American Heritage Month Powwow Showcase at 1pm in the gym.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers several groups during the week. Fridays there is a Relapse Prevention Group, Anxiety Group and Wellbriety Group Therapy Meeting. Learn more by calling or stopping by the Behavioral Health Center.

People age 60 and older are welcome to eat lunch for free every Friday at noon at the Jefferson County Senior Center on Madison Street in Madras. They also serve lunch on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Families that are registered with Mountain Star are eligible for diapers twice a month. Visit the Mt. Star resource bus at the Warm Springs Community Center today from 10:30-2:30 to get your diapers.

The Commodities Food Bank is open today from 10am until 1pm. It’s open every Tuesday and Friday at the Commodities warehouse in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. The Reservation Impact Free Food Market is also today at the Commodities Building, starting at 3:30. It’s held on the 2nd Friday of each month.

Warm Springs K8 is having a middle school dance in the gym today from 3-4:30 pm. Only WSK8 students are able to attend school dances. Admission is $5 and students will receive a slice of pizza and a bottle of water. There will be other concessions for sale and a DJ.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open every Friday from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Avenue. You need to bring your own bags.

Caldera Arts will hold a workshop this Saturday & Sunday (11/15-16) at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Workshops will be from 10-4pm both days. Transportation, lunch and snacks are available both days. K8 middle schoolers interested in attending should talk to Ms. Keifer.

NeighborImpact and the Tribes Health & Human Services Branch will open food pantries in November to help with the elimination of SNAP funding. The Helping Hand food pantry will be open Mondays – Nov 17th & 24th at the Warm Springs Presbyterian church from 12:30 – 4pm. The ECE family food pantry will be Nov 19th starting at 1:30pm.

Warm Springs Children’s Protective Services will have a Thanksgiving Powwow on Wednesday, November 26th in the old school gym. It will start at 5pm. All drums and dancers are welcome. A light meal and door prizes will be provided.

The 49th annual Christmas Bazaar at the Warm Springs Community Center is scheduled for Saturday December 13th 10am – 4pm.

We can all use some help sometimes. Call or text 988 to reach free, confidential support and resources. For more information, visit https://988oregon.org/.

Anyone interested in using the Community Center facilities including the social hall or the pavilion should complete a building use request that can be picked up at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.