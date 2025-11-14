KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 15, 2025

NeighborImpact and the Tribes Health & Human Services Branch will open food pantries in November to help with the elimination of SNAP funding. The Helping Hand food pantry will be open Mondays – Nov 17th, & 24th at the Warm Springs Presbyterian church from 12:30 – 4pm. The ECE family food pantry will be Nov 19th starting at 1:30pm. Warm Springs Commodities will continue to operate their usual hours for food distribution Tuesdays and Fridays 10am – 1pm.

Warm Springs Prevention will host a Thanksgiving Break Co-ed Basketball Tourney November 24-25 at the old school gym. Entry is free! There will be divisions for 6, 8, 10, 12 & 14 and under plus high school age. For more information and entries call Jaycelene at 541-615-0116 or email jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org.

A 988 Suicide Prevention Glow Walk is set for Monday November 24th from 6:30 until 8pm starting at the old school cafeteria. This is a Warm Springs Prevention Event.

Applications are open through December 1st for J.O.M. winter extra-curricular activity allowances. This is for Jefferson County 509J & South Wasco County students. Find applications on the “Johnson O’Malley – JOM: CTWS info page” on Facebook or contact any of the following parent committee members: Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez.

A meeting regarding the 2025 woodcutting season has been scheduled for Tuesday, December 2nd. All tribal members are invited to offer input and ask questions. It’s at the Cottonwood Restaurant with dinner provided from 5:30-6 and the meeting from 6-8pm.

The December to Remember Round Dance is Friday, December 5th and Saturday, December 6th at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Friday will begin with a pipe ceremony at 5pm, meal at 6 and the round dance at 7. Saturday evening, there will be a spaghetti feed at 6 before the round dance at 7.

The 12th Annual Warm Springs Cougars Christmas Co-ed Basketball Tournament is coming up January 1-4 at the Community Center. The first 4 teams for 8 & under, first 6 teams in 10 & under and first 6 teams in 12 & under get free entry until December 19th. For Interested teams, coaches and players can contact Austin Greene at Warm Springs Recreation.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.