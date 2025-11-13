KWSO News 11/13/25

Meeting Dec. 2 for the reservation woodcutting season

All Tribal Members are invited to attend a wood cutter’s meeting that has been set for Tuesday, December 2nd.

Questions, concerns and comments for the 2025 woodcutting season are welcomed.

The meeting will be located at the Cottonwood Restaurant where dinner will be provided from 5:30-6pm and the meeting is scheduled for 6-8pm.

Warm Springs Tribal language dictionaries available

A Warm Springs Ichishkin Dictionary is now available. A book sale to distribute books will take place today at a dinner at the Agency Longhouse at 5:00.

The price per dictionary is $20, cash only.

For questions on tribal dictionaries, contact Sharon Katchia at 541-553-3290.

Museum at Warm Springs unveils Tribal artwork exhibit

An opening reception for the 32nd Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit was held Wednesday night at the Museum at Warm Springs. The exhibit displays the talent and creativity of Warm Springs Tribal members.

You can see the artwork created by Warm Springs youth and adults, on view through March 7 at the Museum’s Changing Exhibits Gallery.

Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Warm Springs K8 Eagles Boys Basketball; MHS Girls, Boys Basketball

The Warm Springs K8 Eagles 7th & 8th Boys Basketball season officially tipped off their season yesterday with games at Obsidian Middle School in Redmond. They will be back in action today with home games vs. Crook County Middle School starting at 3:30. 7th grade A/B teams will play home games at the old elementary gym this season, 8th grade teams play at the K8 gym.

Madras Boys Basketball will open play December 5-6 at the Battle of the Bridge Tournament at Columbia High School in Washington. The Madras Girls open their season at Caldera High School on December 3rd and have a game at Hood River Valley on December 9th. The first home contests for both girls and boys will come on December 12th when they host Klamath Union at the Buffalo Dome. KWSO will be back with broadcasts of all home contests this season.

KWSO weather for central OR

Today: Rain likely, mainly between 7am and 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.