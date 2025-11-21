KWSO News: 11/21/25

Holiday schedule for garbage tote pickup Thanksgiving week

Warm Springs Sanitation is reminding residents that next week’s garbage pick-up will run on holiday schedules due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Monday & Tuesday routes will be picked up on Monday (11/24). Wednesday & Thursday Routes will be picked up on Tuesday (11/25). Friday routes will be picked up on Wednesday (11/26). There will be no pick-ups on Thursday & Friday as the Tribe is closed for the holiday.

Residents should have their totes out at the end of driveways before 5am to ensure pickup.

Survey still open for Jefferson Co. Strategic Plan input

Jefferson County and the City of Madras are making a final push for people to share input through an online survey as they develop a five-year strategic plan.

The strategic plan will serve as a roadmap for the next five years, guiding decisions about priorities such as economic growth, housing, emergency preparedness, communication, community livability, and more. Both organizations are aligning their efforts to ensure progress benefits everyone who calls Jefferson County home.

The draft strategic plan is expected to be shared with the public for review this winter before being finalized for adoption by the County Board of Commissioners and City Council.

The survey will close in early December, and they want to see feedback from residents, businesses, and visitors. As an incentive, there will be a drawing for $250 and $100 gift cards for people who complete the survey.

Take the survey: Jefferson County Strategic Plan Survey

Learn more: https://www.madras.gov or https://www.jeffco.net

Pacific Power reminding customers to be aware of scammers

Heading into the holiday season, Pacific Power is reminding customers to be vigilant about fraudulent communications from scammers posing as utility representatives. This activity tends to increase during this time of year.

Customers can protect themselves from these types of schemes by being aware of some facts:

Scammers will often tell you that your service is scheduled to be interrupted in the next 30 to 60 minutes. Pacific Power says it will not contact any customer demanding immediate payment to avoid disconnecting their service the same day.

Fraudsters may ask you to purchase a prepaid card and tell them the card information over the phone. Pacific Power does not ask customers to make payments by purchasing a prepaid card.

If you receive one of these calls, ask the caller to state your account number and compare it with the number listed on your bill. Pacific Power customer service employees will always have your correct account number.

Scammers have increasingly used text messages as a means of targeting victims. But Pacific Power says it will not demand payment via text message.

Remember that scammers may be able to make it appear to caller ID systems that the call is coming from Pacific Power when it is not. If you’re suspicious, you should hang up and call the customer service line directly.

WS Prevention putting on Thanksgiving Break Coed Basketball Nov. 24-25

When the kids get out of school today, it will officially be Thanksgiving Break for them. They have no school all of next week. Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting a Thanksgiving Break Coed Basketball Tourney on Monday and Tuesday next week at the old elementary gym.

It’s free entry for Warm Springs Community kids of all ages. They have prizes for 1st, 2nd & 3rd places plus, all stars & MVP’s and every participant will get a shirt. And they’ll even have door prize raffles for participants and parents. You can get more info by contacting Jaycelene Brisbois at Prevention.

KWSO weather for central OR

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Light and variable wind.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 55. Light southeast wind. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Light southwest wind.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of rain after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.