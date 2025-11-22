KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 23, 2025

Madras High School & Bridges High School seniors are hosting their Class of ’26 Fall Market featuring local vendors today from 11am to 4pm at Initiative Brewing in Madras. All proceeds from the market go to the All-Night Senior Party.

Warm Springs Sanitation will have holiday garbage pick-up schedules this week. Monday & Tuesday routes will be picked up on Monday (11/24). Wednesday & Thursday Routes will be picked up on Tuesday (11/25). Friday routes will be picked up on Wednesday (11/26). There will be no pick-ups on Thursday & Friday for the holiday. Residents should have their totes out at the end of driveways before 5am.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club will be open 8-5 tomorrow and Tuesday. It will be open a half-day, from 8 til noon on Wednesday and closed Thursday and Friday.

Warm Springs Prevention will have $5 movie passes available for Madras Cinema 5 on Monday & Tuesday for Warm Springs Tribal Community Members. Adults can stop by the Prevention office in the old elementary school and sign for passes with Leminnie Smith.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Helping Hand food pantry will be open tomorrow (11/24) at the Warm Springs Presbyterian church from 12:30 – 4pm.

A 988 Suicide Prevention Glow Walk is set for tomorrow from 6:30 until 8pm starting at the old school cafeteria. This is a Warm Springs Prevention Event.

The Wellness of Warm Springs gathering for November will be held on Tuesday, November 25th at 5pm in the old elementary cafeteria. The health education topic is The Great American Smokeout with guest presenters Scott Kalama and Gavin Begay. On the menu is a turkey & ham meal with all of the trimmings.

The Warm Springs Native Market is back this year, the day before Thanksgiving – Wednesday, November 26th. It will be held from 10am to 2pm in the old school cafeteria. OSU Extension will be doing a DIY Native-Plant Wreath Making station with small wreaths for kids and other kid crafts. Another Vendor will offer a limited supply of a first ever honey harvest, honey sticks, flower seeds, and bee stickers. KWSO will be selling zippered bags with handy items inside.

Warm Springs Children’s Protective Services will have a Thanksgiving Powwow on Wednesday, November 26th in the old school gym. It will start at 5pm. All drums and dancers are welcome. A light meal and door prizes will be provided.

Indian Head Casino’s tree lighting ceremony will be on Sunday, November 30th at 6pm. Family events include holiday treats, craft booths, visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, a drone show, round dance and Christmas carols. They are looking for local craft and holiday treat vendors.

Applications are open through December 1st for J.O.M. winter extra-curricular activity allowances. This is for Jefferson County 509J & South Wasco County students. Find applications on the “Johnson O’Malley – JOM: CTWS info page” on Facebook or contact any of the following parent committee members: Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez.

Did you know that 988 is available for families and friends? If someone you know is struggling, you can call or text for advice and support. For more information, visit https://988oregon.org/.