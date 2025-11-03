KWSO News 11/03/25

Neighbor Impact Faces Challenges Amid Benefit Cuts & Upcoming Energy Season

Neighbor Impact, an essential support program on the reservation, is currently facing significant challenges due to recent benefit cuts by the current administration. Scott Cooper, Neighbor Impact’s Executive Director, has highlighted the gravity of the situation.

Despite these difficulties, Scott Cooper also brought attention to the upcoming energy season, offering a timely reminder to the community.

Elder’s Fair to Promote Healthy Aging on Warm Springs Reservation

The Elder’s Fair is an upcoming event that’s designed to support and celebrate tribal elders on the Warm Springs Reservation. It focuses on topics regarding healthy aging, dementia, and Alzheimer’s awareness. It’s set to occur this Wednesday, November 5th, from 9 AM to 12 at the Old Elementary School Gym.

For more information regarding the event, you can contact Shawnetta Yahtin at community health at 541-553-2352.

Judge Blocks National Guard Deployment to Portland, Citing Lack of Evidence for Widespread Unrest

A federal judge temporarily blocked the National Guard’s deployment to Portland until November 7 for case review, extending a previous order. Oregon officials praised the decision as protecting democracy, while the White House, citing presidential authority, plans to appeal.

This is the latest in a month-long dispute over the President’s description of Portland as “war ravaged” and “under siege.” The judge found no credible evidence of widespread uncontrolled protests before the deployment and noted the Federal Protective Service did not request it.

She also rejected the “rebellion” argument, finding protests were “sporadic isolated instances of violent behavior,” not a coordinated effort. A final ruling is expected Friday, with an appeal anticipated.

