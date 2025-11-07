KWSO Calendar for Nov. 7, 2025

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3. From 4-5pm there’s a Wellbriety meeting.

NeighborImpact and the Tribes Health & Human Services Branch will open food pantries in November to help with the elimination of SNAP funding. The Helping Hand food pantry will be open Mondays – Nov 10th, 17th, & 24th at the Warm Springs Presbyterian church from 12:30 – 4pm. The ECE family food pantry will be Nov 19th starting at 1:30pm. Warm Springs Commodities will continue to operate their usual hours for food distribution Tuesdays and Fridays 10am – 1pm. The Reservation Impact Free Food Market is the 2nd Friday of the Month starting at 3:30.

At the Warm Springs K8 Academy today is the End of the 1st Quarter. There is no school Monday for grading day and Tuesday there is no school for Veterans Day.

The Gym at the Community Center is closing early this afternoon at 3pm.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a college fair on Monday, November 10th from 9am-3pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Explore colleges & universities, chat with admissions representatives and learn about campus life and activities. In the aerobics room they’ll have financial aid workshops, a college student panel and raffles & door prizes.

For Indigenous Peoples Month there is a Fun Walk/Run Monday starting at the Prevention Office at noon. The first 200 participants will get sweat pants from Warm Springs Prevention.

Prevention presents BINGO Night this coming Monday starting at 6:14pm at the Prevention Campus Cafeteria.

The Wyam Youth Center offers events for youth and families weekly. Tutoring and games are available every day – starting at 3 on weekdays and at noon on the weekend – followed by activities. Activities at 5:30 as well – Mondays its Kids Movie Night, Tuesday it’s Drawing and Painting Night, Wednesday is Arts and Crafts, Thursdays are Movie Night and Friday is Open Mic. Saturday there is a Roblox Party at 2 and a Youth Dance at 6pm. Sunday at 2 – watch some NBA.

Veteran’s Day is next Tuesday November 11th. A Warm Springs Veteran’s Day Parade will take place starting at the Old Boys Dorm at 11am. The parade route will go around campus past Fire & Safety to the Veteran Memorial at the Court House and then finish at the old school cafeteria, where a meal will be served at noon.

The 2025 Winter Every Kid Sports Pass opens on October 28th. The application will only be open for a limited time each day. If you don’t get in your first time trying don’t worry, you’ll have a chance to get in everyday for at least 30 days. Make sure you review the qualifications and are prepared with the necessary documentation. Review your qualifications at EveryKidSports.org.

The Mobile Medical Unit will be at Indian Head Casino to provide vaccines to community members and employees next Wednesday, November 12th 1-5:30pm.

The Museum at Warm Springs will host the opening of the “32nd Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit” next Wednesday, November 12. A reception open to the public will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Museum. The exhibit will be on view through Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Warm Springs Children’s Protective Services will have a Thanksgiving Powwow on Wednesday, November 26th in the old school gym. It will start at 5pm. All drums and dancers are welcome. A light meal and door prizes will be provided.

The Warm Springs Native Market is back this year, the day before Thanksgiving – Wednesday, November 26th. It will be held from 10am to 2pm in the old school cafeteria.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.