November 2025 Events

Here is a listing of happenings in Warm Springs this month. For an overview – check out our video version of happenings with details and additional opportunities listed below.

11/7 – The 2025 Winter Every Kid Sports Pass opens on October 28th. The application will only be open for a limited time each day. If you don’t get in your first time trying don’t worry, you’ll have a chance to get in everyday for at least 30 days. Make sure you review the qualifications and are prepared with the necessary documentation. Review your qualifications at EveryKidSports.org.

11/7 – Veteran’s Day is November 11th. Each year – the Warm Springs K8 likes to add photos of relative to the bulletin board of Veterans who have served in the military. If your family has a veteran that can be included in the display please share a photo along with the name of your veteran, the branch of services and other pertinent information. The school can make a copy of any photo and return it home. You can stop by the school or else email sbennett@509j.net, skollen@509j.net, or mjadams@509J.net.

The WSK8 wants to honor and celebrate local veterans by inviting them for breakfast on Friday, November 7th from 7:30-8:15 am and then remain for one or more of the school assemblies on that day as a special guest. School assemblies in the gym are at:

• 3rd-5th Grade 8:15-8:45 am

• Kinder-2nd Grade 9:00-9:30 am

• 6th-8th Grade 10:00-10:30 am

11/10 – Papalaxsimisha is hosting a college fair on Monday, November 10th from 9am-3pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Explore colleges & universities, chat with admissions representatives and learn about campus life and activities. In the aerobics room they’ll have financial aid workshops, a college student panel and raffles & door prizes.

11/10 – Prevention presents BINGO Night starting at 6:14pm at the Prevention Campus Cafeteria.

11/10 – For Indigenous Peoples Month there is a Fun Walk/Run starting at the Prevention Office at noon. The first 200 participants will get sweat pants from Warm Springs Prevention.

11/10 – The Wyam Youth Center offers evens for youth and families weekly. Tutoring and games are available every day – starting at 3 on weekdays and at noon on the weekend – followed by activities. Activities at 5:30 as well – Mondays its Kids Movie Night, Tuesday it’s Drawing and Painting Night, Wednesday is Arts and Crafts, Thursdays are Movie Night and Friday is Open Mic. Saturday there is a Roblox Party at 2 and a Youth Dance at 6pm. Sunday at 2 – watch some NBA.

11/11 – A Warm Springs Veteran’s Day Parade will take place Tuesday, November 11th starting at the Old Boys Dorm at 11am. The parade route will go around campus past Fire & Safety to the Veteran Memorial at the Court House and then finish at the old school cafeteria, where a meal will be served at noon.

11/12 – An opening reception for the 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit will be held on Wednesday, November 12th from 5:30-7:30pm at the Museum at Warm Springs. Art supplies will be provided for youth while supplies last. The exhibit will be on display through March 7, 2026.

11/12 – Wednesdays from 6-7:30 through December 17th – there is Youth Drumming and Singing Practice for ages 10 – 17. This is at the old school cafeteria. This is a drag, alcohol and Gang Free Class from Warm Springs Prevention.

11/12 – Social Dance Classes are held Wednesdays from 3:30-5pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room. Classes are open to all ages, and no sign-up is required. If you have questions, contact Deanie Johnson at Culture & Heritage.

11/13 – Indian Night Out and Drummers Jam is Thursday November 13th at the Warm Springs Community Center. Potluck Dinner is at 5:30 with the Powwow starting at 6:30. All Drummers, Dancers and Families are welcome.

11/15 – Warm Springs Prevention is having a Turkey/Ham Giveaway Family Fun Walk on Saturday November 15th starting at 9am at the Warm Springs K8 Track.

11/17 – It is Native American Heritage Month. Spirit week starts November 17th with theme days for each day to celebrate being Native.

o Monday the 17th is Native Print Day. Wear whatever Native Design items you have.

o Tuesday the 18th is Rock Your Mocs Day. You can wear your moccasins, native print socks or your favorite footwear.

o Wednesday the 19th is Beadwork day. You can wear a necklace with beads, a medallion, hair clip, or any beaded item you have.

o Thursday the 20th is regalia day. You can come in full regalia or just sport a vest or wing dress, a yarn belt or ribbon shirt.

o Friday the 21st is Eagle Day. You can wear your Warm Springs K8 Eagles T-Shirt or any item that displays an Eagle or Eagle Pride.

11/24 – Warm Springs Prevention will host a Thanksgiving Break Co-ed Basketball Tourney November 24-25 at the old school gym. Entry is free! There will be divisions for 6, 8, 10, 12 & 14 and under plus high school age. For more information and entries call Jaycelene at 541-615-0116 or email jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org.

11/24 – A 988 Suicide Prevention Glow Walk is set for Monday November 24th from 6:30 until 8pm starting at the old school cafeteria. This is a Warm Springs Prevention Event.

11/26 – Warm Springs Children’s Protective Services will have a Thanksgiving Powwow on Wednesday, November 26th in the old school gym. It will start at 5pm. All drums and dancers are welcome. A light meal and door prizes will be provided.

11/26 – The Warm Springs Native Market is back this year, the day before Thanksgiving – Wednesday, November 26th. It will be held from 10am to 2pm in the old school cafeteria

11/30 – Indian Head Casino’s tree lighting ceremony will be on Sunday, November 30th at 6pm. Family events include holiday treats, craft booths, visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, a drone show, round dance and Christmas carols.

11/30 – Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Included in your day pass is – use of all 7 pools and cold tubs, mini golf, pickleball, basketball, bocce ball, spike ball, 4-square volleyball and interactive video games. The next Tribal Appreciation Days are coming up Sunday, November 30th and December 7th. Kah-Nee-Ta also offers daily Tribal Member discounts and amenities for day and twilight passes, cabana rentals, Spa Wanapine, overnight lodging, the Tribal Picnic Pavilions and Tribal Bathhouse. Call 541-553-1112 for more information.

12/5 – The December to Remember Round Dance is Friday, December 5th and Saturday, December 6th at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Friday will begin with a pipe ceremony at 5pm, meal at 6 and the round dance at 7. Saturday evening, there will be a spaghetti feed at 6 before the round dance at 7.

12/13 – The 49th annual Christmas Bazaar at the Warm Springs Community Center is scheduled for Saturday December 13th 10am – 4pm.

12/17 – Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Christmas Craft Party on Wednesday December 17th from 6-8pm at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym.