KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 8, 2025

A 509J School Board Meeting will be held on Monday, November 10th at the Warm Springs K8 Academy at 5:30 pm.

Prevention presents BINGO Night starting Monday night at 6:14pm at the Prevention Campus Cafeteria.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a college fair on Monday, November 10th from 9am-3pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Explore colleges & universities, chat with admissions representatives and learn about campus life and activities. In the aerobics room they’ll have financial aid workshops, a college student panel and raffles & door prizes.

An opening reception for the 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit will be held on Wednesday, November 12th from 5:30-7:30pm at the Museum at Warm Springs. Art supplies will be provided for youth while supplies last. The exhibit will be on display through March 7, 2026.

WOW-Wellness of Warm Springs will meet on Thursday, November 13th from noon to 1 in the old school cafeteria. The health topic will be the Great American Smoke Out with guest presenters Scott Kalama & Gavin Begay. On the menu is a turkey & ham dinner.

NeighborImpact and the Tribes Health & Human Services Branch will open food pantries in November to help with the elimination of SNAP funding. The Helping Hand food pantry will be open Mondays – Nov 10th, 17th, & 24th at the Warm Springs Presbyterian church from 12:30 – 4pm. The ECE family food pantry will be Nov 19th starting at 1:30pm. Warm Springs Commodities will continue to operate their usual hours for food distribution Tuesdays and Fridays 10am – 1pm.

The Recreation Department is hosting a Native American Heritage Month Indian Night Out social powwow and drummer’s jam. It’s on Thursday, November 13th in the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow starts at 6:30.

Caldera Arts will hold a workshop November 15-16 at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Workshops will be from 10-4pm both days. Transportation, lunch and snacks are available both days. K8 middle schoolers interested in attending should talk to Ms. Keifer.

Warm Springs Children’s Protective Services will have a Thanksgiving Powwow on Wednesday, November 26th in the old school gym. It will start at 5pm. All drums and dancers are welcome. A light meal and door prizes will be provided.