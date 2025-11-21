KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 22, 2025

A Memorial for Agnes Marie Tootick will take place today. It will begin at 8am at the Lower Seekseequa Cemetery with a headstone setting. Afterwards there will be name-givings for grandchildren & great grandchildren at the Agency Longhouse, followed by a giveaway and meal. All are welcome.

Madras High School & Bridges High School seniors are hosting their Class of ’26 Fall Market featuring local vendors tomorrow (11/23). The event will be from 11am to 4pm at Initiative Brewing in Madras. All proceeds from the market go to the All-Night Senior Party.

Warm Springs Sanitation has announced garbage pick-up schedules for the week of Thanksgiving. Monday & Tuesday routes will be picked up on Monday (11/24). Wednesday & Thursday Routes will be picked up on Tuesday (11/25). Friday routes will be picked up on Wednesday (11/26). There will be no pick-ups on Thursday & Friday for the holiday. Residents should have their totes out at the end of driveways before 5am.

Warm Springs Prevention will have $5 movie passes available for Madras Cinema 5 on Monday & Tuesday (11/24-25) for Warm Springs Tribal Community Members. Adults can stop by the Prevention office in the old elementary school and sign for passes with Leminnie Smith.

A 988 Suicide Prevention Glow Walk is set for Monday November 24th from 6:30 until 8pm starting at the old school cafeteria. This is a Warm Springs Prevention Event.

The Warm Springs Native Market is back this year, the day before Thanksgiving – Wednesday, November 26th. It will be held from 10am to 2pm in the old school cafeteria. There will be some familiar Thursday Market Vendors there. Emmitt will have his beadwork and jewelry and Jane will have her Raffia Basket Necklaces, earrings and bracelets. KWSO will be selling zippered bags with handy items inside as well as Talking Drum patches.

Warm Springs Children’s Protective Services will have a Thanksgiving Powwow on Wednesday, November 26th in the old school gym. It will start at 5pm. All drums and dancers are welcome. A light meal and door prizes will be provided.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be December 18th & 19th from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

The Fix Ticks Program provides quick, easy, and completely free flea and tick medicine to families on the Warm Springs reservation. Visit https://fixticks.org/ and complete the short request form. The medicine will be mailed directly to you.