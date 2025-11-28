KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 29, 2025

The Madras Holiday Market is going on today from 9-5 and tomorrow 9-3 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Admission is free.

This Sunday (11/30) is Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Tribal Appreciation Day is tomorrow from 11am to 7pm.

Indian Head Casino’s tree lighting ceremony is tomorrow (11/30) at 6pm. Family events include holiday treats, craft booths, visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, a drone show, round dance and Christmas carols. They are looking for local craft and holiday treat vendors.

A free mobile dental clinic offered by Medical Teams International in collaboration with Warm Springs Managed Care will be held at the Family Resource Center on Monday, December 1st from 2-7pm and Tuesday, December 2nd 11am to 4pm. Services include check-ups & exams, fillings and cleanings. The mobile dental clinic will be located at the Family Resource Center parking lot. Client check-in and waiting will be inside the Family Resource Center in the conference room.

Applications are open through December 1st for J.O.M. winter extra-curricular activity allowances. This is for Jefferson County 509J & South Wasco County students. Find applications on the “Johnson O’Malley – JOM: CTWS info page” on Facebook or contact any of the following parent committee members: Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez.

Madras High School Basketball is having its annual Fan Fest Fundraiser on Monday, December 1st at 5:30. They will introduce the teams, do some scrimmages and fan contests. There will also be a silent auction and concessions. Admission is $10 per adult; K-12 students are free with a paid adult.

Warm Springs Health & Human Services will hold its annual Jolly Jamboree youth gift giveaway on December 15th and 16th. It will be open 9am to 7pm both days in the old elementary gym. A parent/guardian must pick up the gifts. Children do not need to attend.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center is having its 2nd annual salsa contest in honor of Veterans on Wednesday, December 17th. Bring your favorite salsa to compete or just stop by to try them. It will be held from 11am to 1pm in Pod A.

Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting the 2025 Christmas Basketball Jamboree December 22-23 for youth age 14 and under in the old elementary gum. It will start at 8am. There is no entry fee. For more information call 541-615-0036.

The 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit is on display now in the Museum at Warm Springs Changing Exhibits Gallery. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9am to noon and 1-5pm. Stop by to see traditional, contemporary and video artwork from youth and adults of Warm Springs. The exhibit will be on view through March 7, 2026.

The Warm Springs Vital Statistics Department reminds Tribal Members that you should be sure the Vital Statistics Department has your up-to-date address. Vital Statis has a form you fill out to make any address changes. Their phone number is 541-553-3252

It’s okay to not be okay. If you need someone to talk to, trained counselors are here to listen. Call or text 988 any time for free, confidential support. For more information, https://988oregon.org/.