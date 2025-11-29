KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 30, 2025

The Madras Holiday Market is happening today 10-3 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Admission is free.

Today from 11am to 7pm is a Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month.

Indian Head Casino’s tree lighting ceremony is this evening at 6. Family events include holiday treats, craft booths, visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, a drone show, round dance and Christmas carols.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

A free mobile dental clinic offered by Medical Teams International in collaboration with Warm Springs Managed Care will be held at the Family Resource Center tomorrow (12/1) from 2-7pm and Tuesday (12/2) 11am to 4pm. Services include check-ups & exams, fillings and cleanings. The mobile dental clinic will be located at the Family Resource Center parking lot. Client check-in and waiting will be inside the Family Resource Center in the conference room.

The December Native Aspirations meeting is scheduled for tomorrow (12/1) from 12-1:30pm at the old school cafeteria.

Madras High School Basketball is having its annual Fan Fest Fundraiser tomorrow (12/1) at 5:30. They will introduce the teams, do some scrimmages and fan contests. There will also be a silent auction and concessions. Admission is $10 per adult; K-12 students are free with a paid adult.

Applications are open through tomorrow (12/1) for J.O.M. winter extra-curricular activity allowances. This is for Jefferson County 509J & South Wasco County students. Find applications on the “Johnson O’Malley – JOM: CTWS info page” on Facebook or contact any of the following parent committee members: Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez.

A meeting regarding the 2025 woodcutting season has been scheduled for Tuesday, December 2nd. All tribal members are invited to offer input and ask questions. It’s at the Cottonwood Restaurant with dinner provided from 5:30-6 and the meeting from 6-8pm.

Warm Springs Recreation’s tree lighting and visits with Santa will be held on Thursday, December 4th. Festivities start at 6pm at the Community Center.

The “Santa’s Toy Land” Christmas Lights Parade at Sahalee Park in Madras is on Saturday, December 6th at 5pm. Mr. & Mrs. Clause will be at the park pavilion for pictures from 4-5pm. Parade sign-ups are being done online.

A holiday gathering for youth and families will be held on Sunday, December 14th at the Simnasho Longhouse from 3-7pm. Activities will include ornament making, holiday crafts, beaded gifts, crafty holiday cards and a family photo booth. Dinner will also be provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

If you’re without your WIC benefits or have missed WIC appointments – call and get scheduled! Walk-ins are welcomed! 541-553-2352.