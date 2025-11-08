KWSO Job Report 11/8/25

Here is the Job Report from KWSO.

For the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, current job opportunities are:

Sanitation Technician

Building Maintenance at High Lookee Lodge

Janitor

General Staff Technician

Behavioral Health Navigator

HR Office Coordinator

Secretary

Education Program Coordinator

Tribal Police Officer

Land Services Administrator

Community Health Representative

Generalist

Deputy Clerk

Probate Assistant

Daycare Secretary

Assistant Fire Logistics Dispatcher

Contact the Human Resources Office at the Tribal Administration Building for assistance in applying. Online applications can be submitted HERE

Jobs available now at the Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic include:

Physician

Advanced Practice Nurse

X-ray Technician

Pharmacist

Nurse

Licensed Practical Nurse

Advanced Practice Nurse

Clinical Laboratory Scientist

Pharmacy Technician

To apply for jobs at IHS, go online to https://www.usajobs.gov/

Current postings for open positions with Jefferson County School District 509J include:

Substitute Educational Assistants

Head wrestling coach at the Warm Springs K8

Educational assistant

2nd grade teacher at Buff Elementary

You can learn more and apply online at https://jeffersonco.schoolspring.com/#aJobListings

Indian Head Casino and Travel Plaza. Job openings are:

Cage Manager

Cage Cahier

Security Officer

Table Games Dealer

You can find all available jobs and submit an application at. https://indianheadcasino.com/careers.html

Additional employment opportunities can be found online for:

Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort https://kahneeta.com/careers/

Brightwood https://www.brightwood.com/join-our-team/

Mt Hood Meadows https://www.skihood.com/explore/jobs

Mt Hood Skibowl https://skibowl.com/about-winter/join-our-team/

The Oregon Department of Employment https://www.oregon.gov/employ/jobseekers/Pages/default.aspx

The Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission https://critfc.org/jobs/

The job report on KWSO is made possible by the OnTrack OHSU program. There are a lot of employment opportunities in the health and science field. Understanding what jobs there are in those areas and the required qualifications can help lead you down a health and science career path. A medical assistant is someone who has the ability to perform routine clinical and administrative duties under a professional healthcare supervisor. If you’d like to be a team player, have effective communication, self-motivation, and a positive attitude. This may be a good fit for you. The average yearly salary of a medical assistant in Oregon is $34,000. If you are interested in a career as a medical assistant, some recommended high school courses are biology, chemistry, anatomy and physiology. You can become a medical assistant, possibly with just getting a high school diploma or a GED, but most employers select those who have completed a medical assistant training and are certified through a properly accredited program. Medical assistant training is offered at many community colleges in Oregon. Think about if being a medical assistant might be a good fit for you.

Learn more about OnTrack OHSU HERE

KWSO’s Job Report is updated weekly. Listen throughout the week on your radio or with the KWSO App and check back here on our website for updates.