KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov. 13, 2025

Today at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy they’re doing Vision Screenings.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open today from 10 to 1. It is located at 370 SW Culver Highway.

At the Senior Center today – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after. It’s also Craft Day for the Seniors. Tomorrow is the monthly senior breakfast.

Warm Springs K8 Eagles Boys Basketball teams have home games vs. Crook County today, starting at 3:30. 7th grade plays at the old elementary gym and 8th grade at the K8 gym.

Thursdays Warm Springs Behavioral Health host the group “On Second Thought” at 4:00 and an Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam from 4-5:30. Wellbriety Book Study is Thursdays at 5:15 at the Smurf Village PSH.

The Recreation Department is hosting a Native American Heritage Month Indian Night Out social powwow and drummer’s jam this evening in the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow starts at 6:30.

ECE’s Rock Your Mocs Powwow is tomorrow (11/14) at 10am at the Agency Longhouse.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy – there is a Native American Heritage Month Powwow Showcase at 1pm in the gym.

The next Reservation Impact Free Food Market is tomorrow at the Warm Springs Commodities Building, starting at 3:30. It’s held on the 2nd Friday of each month.

Families that are registered with Mountain Star are eligible for diapers twice a month. Visit the Mt. Star resource bus at the Warm Springs Community Center on Friday from 10:30-2:30 to get your diapers.

Warm Springs K8 is having a middle school dance in the gym on Friday (11/14) from 3-4:30 pm. Only WSK8 students are able to attend school dances. Admission is $5 and students will receive a slice of pizza and a bottle of water. There will be other concessions for sale and a DJ.

Caldera Arts will hold a workshop this weekend on Saturday & Sunday (11/15-16) at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Workshops will be from 10-4pm both days. Transportation, lunch and snacks are available both days. K8 middle schoolers interested in attending should talk to Ms. Keifer.

Madras High School & Bridges High School seniors are hosting their Class of ’26 Fall Market featuring local vendors on Sunday, November 23rd. The event will be from 11am to 4pm at Initiative Brewing in Madras. All proceeds from the market go to the All-Night Senior Party.

The date of the Wellness of Warm Springs gathering has been changed to November 25th. It will meet at 5pm in the old school cafeteria. The time of this meeting and meal was moved from noon to 5pm. They will have a presentation on the Great American Smoke Out. On the menu is a turkey & ham dinner. Everyone is welcome!

Indian Head Casino’s tree lighting ceremony will be on Sunday, November 30th at 6pm. Family events include holiday treats, craft booths, visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, a drone show, round dance and Christmas carols. They are looking for local craft and holiday treat vendors.

The December to Remember Round Dance is Friday, December 5th and Saturday, December 6th at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Friday will begin with a pipe ceremony at 5pm, meal at 6 and the round dance at 7. Saturday evening, there will be a spaghetti feed at 6 before the round dance at 7.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion or the old school cafeteria needs to sign up to use it by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center. You can call 541-553-1078.

The Community Center has an early morning exercise class Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 6am and a noon class on Tuesday and Thursday. Also Tuesday and Thursday mornings, the front gym is open from 6-6:45am. If you have any questions or are interested in one-on-one training, contact Coach Bonita at 541-553-3243.