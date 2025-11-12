KWSO News 11/12/25: WSK8 Boys Basketball starts today; MHS/BHS seniors seek vendors for Fall Market fundraiser

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy Eagles 7th & 8th Boys Basketball season officially tips off today. They will play games at Obsidian Middle School in Redmond. Games start at 3:30. B teams will play first, followed by A teams.

Warm Springs will play at home tomorrow vs. Crook County starting at 3:30. 7th grade A/B teams will play home games at the old elementary gym.

See the WSK8 Boys Basketball Schedule HERE.

The Madras High School and Bridges High School Classes of 2026 are ramping up their fundraising efforts for their graduation party. Students and families are putting together a Fall Market and are right now looking for vendors to set up.

There are three levels of vendor sponsorship – a Basic Level includes a table space; a Lil’ Buff & Lil’ Bolt Level includes the table space and a “proud sponsor” table recognition; and an MVP Buff & Bolt Level sponsorship provides the table and recognition plus a social media shout out. All of the vendor fees will go towards the class of 26 grad party.

The Fall Market will take place on Sunday, November 23rd from 11am-4pm at Initiative Brewing in Madras. During that time, Initiative Brewing will also be donating a percentage of their sales to the senior class.

They would love to have shoppers and vendors from Warm Springs. To inquire about a vending space, at the Class of ’26 Fall Market you can contact Denise Garcia 541-777-9560 or use the QR Code on the flyer below: