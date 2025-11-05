KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov. 6, 2025

The Mobile Medical Unit will be at Indian Head Casino to provide vaccines to community members and employees today from 8:30am-12:30pm and again Wednesday, November 12th 1-5:30pm.

An Agency District meeting regarding grants is happening this evening at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6 and the meeting to follow at 7.

Warm Springs WIC can help supplement with formula, nutritional foods and beverages, breastfeeding support and nutritional education. Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Call today: 541-553-2352

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a college fair on Monday, November 10th from 9am-3pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Explore colleges & universities, chat with admissions representatives and learn about campus life and activities. In the aerobics room they’ll have financial aid workshops, a college student panel and raffles & door prizes.

Warm Springs Prevention will have a fun walk/run in honor of Indigenous People’s Month on Monday, November 10th. It will start at noon at the Prevention office. The first 200 participants will get sweatpants that will be available in youth and adult sizes.

A Warm Springs Veteran’s Day Parade will take place Tuesday, November 11th starting at the Old Boys Dorm at 11am. The parade route will go around campus past Fire & Safety to the Veteran Memorial at the Court House and then finish at the old school cafeteria, where a meal will be served at noon.

The Museum at Warm Springs will host the opening of the “32nd Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit” on Wednesday, November 12. A reception open to the public will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Museum. The exhibit will be on view through Saturday, March 7, 2026.

A general council meeting for the 2026 proposed budget is scheduled for Wednesday, November 12th at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner at 6 and the meeting to follow at 7.

The Recreation Department is hosting a Native American Heritage Month Indian Night Out social powwow and drummer’s jam. It’s on Thursday, November 13th in the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow starts at 6:30.

Warm Springs Children’s Protective Services will have a Thanksgiving Powwow on Wednesday, November 26th in the old school gym. It will start at 5pm. All drums and dancers are welcome. A light meal and door prizes will be provided.

Indian Head Casino’s tree lighting ceremony will be on Sunday, November 30th at 6pm. Family events include holiday treats, craft booths, visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, a drone show, round dance and Christmas carols.

Warm Springs Recreation presents the 49th Annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, December 13th. The bazaar will be open 10am to 4pm at the Community Center and admission is free. For more information call 541-553-3243.