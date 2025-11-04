KWSO News 11/4/25

NeighborImpact response to increased need

NeighborImpact, an essential support program for people in Central Oregon, including the Warm Springs Reservation, is facing significant challenges due to the government shutdown. Click to hear comments from Scott Cooper, NeighborImpact’s Executive Director, about food and energy assistance:

To get more information visit www.neighborimpact.org.

Community Health elder resource fair this Wednesday

The Elder’s Fair happening in Warm Springs tomorrow is intended to support and celebrate tribal elders on the reservation.

The day’s activities will focus on topics regarding healthy aging, dementia, and Alzheimer’s awareness.

The Elder’s Fair is tomorrow from 9AM to noon at the Old Elementary School Gym.

Shawnetta Yahtin, the event coordinator and social worker, shares details about what attendees can expect from the event:

Afternoon daycare closed today at ECE

At the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center, Daycare PM Care will be closed today due to a staffing shortage.

All PM Care children will need to be picked up from Head Start no later than 2:00 this afternoon.

Trump administration says SNAP will be partially funded after judges’ rulings

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s administration said Monday that it will partially fund SNAP after a pair of judges’ rulings required it to keep the food aid program running.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture had planned to freeze payments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program starting Nov. 1 because it said it could no longer keep funding it due to the shutdown. The program serves about 1 in 8 Americans and is a major piece of the nation’s social safety net. It costs about $8 billion per month nationally.

It’s not clear how much beneficiaries will receive, nor how quickly beneficiaries will see value show up on the debit cards they use to buy groceries. The process of loading the SNAP cards, which involves steps by state and federal government agencies and vendors, can take up to two weeks in some states. The average monthly benefit is usually about $190 per person.

Madras shares Mt Valley League title; White Buffs earn all-league honors

Madras White Buffalo football is celebrating a season full of grit, growth, and heart. Even though the Buffs narrowly missed the state playoffs due to rankings, they’re still bringing championship hardware home. The Mountain Valley League announced that three teams — Pleasant Hill, Sisters, and your Madras White Buffalos — will share the 2025 Mountain Valley League Championship title after all three finished 4-1 in league play.

The accolades didn’t stop there — the White Buffs dominated the 2025 All-League selections with nine First Team honorees and multiple others recognized for standout performances on both sides of the ball.

2025 Mountain Valley All-League Team for Madras:

Orion Reynoso

First Team: Running Back

First Team: Defensive Back

Matthew Suppah-Scott

First Team: Defensive End

First Team: Tight End

Douglas Super, Jr.

First Team: Offensive Lineman

Honorable Mention: Linebacker

Devin Super

First Team: Center

Second Team: Defensive Tackle

Dezmond Montiel-Garcia

Second Team: Offensive Lineman

Julyan Barajas

Honorable Mention: Quarterback

Kyler Stein

Honorable Mention: Offensive Lineman

Warrian Graybael

First Team: Linebacker

Andreaz Plazola

First Team: Defensive Back

Isaiah Cota

First Team: Returner

KWSO weather for central OR

Today: Rain, mainly after 4pm. High near 59. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain before 10pm, then rain likely after 1am. Low around 44. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.