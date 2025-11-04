KWSO News 11/4/25

NeighborImpact response to increased need
NeighborImpact, an essential support program for people in Central Oregon, including the Warm Springs Reservation, is facing significant challenges due to the government shutdown. Click to hear comments from Scott Cooper, NeighborImpact’s Executive Director, about food and energy assistance:
To get more information visit www.neighborimpact.org.
Community Health elder resource fair this Wednesday
The Elder’s Fair happening in Warm Springs tomorrow is intended to support and celebrate tribal elders on the reservation.
The day’s activities will focus on topics regarding healthy aging, dementia, and Alzheimer’s awareness.
The Elder’s Fair is tomorrow from 9AM to noon at the Old Elementary School Gym.
Shawnetta Yahtin, the event coordinator and social worker, shares details about what attendees can expect from the event:
Afternoon daycare closed today at ECE
At the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center, Daycare PM Care will be closed today due to a staffing shortage.
All PM Care children will need to be picked up from Head Start no later than 2:00 this afternoon.
Trump administration says SNAP will be partially funded after judges’ rulings
(AP) – President Donald Trump’s administration said Monday that it will partially fund SNAP after a pair of judges’ rulings required it to keep the food aid program running.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture had planned to freeze payments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program starting Nov. 1 because it said it could no longer keep funding it due to the shutdown. The program serves about 1 in 8 Americans and is a major piece of the nation’s social safety net. It costs about $8 billion per month nationally.
It’s not clear how much beneficiaries will receive, nor how quickly beneficiaries will see value show up on the debit cards they use to buy groceries. The process of loading the SNAP cards, which involves steps by state and federal government agencies and vendors, can take up to two weeks in some states. The average monthly benefit is usually about $190 per person.
Madras shares Mt Valley League title; White Buffs earn all-league honors
Madras White Buffalo football is celebrating a season full of grit, growth, and heart. Even though the Buffs narrowly missed the state playoffs due to rankings, they’re still bringing championship hardware home. The Mountain Valley League announced that three teams — Pleasant Hill, Sisters, and your Madras White Buffalos — will share the 2025 Mountain Valley League Championship title after all three finished 4-1 in league play.
The accolades didn’t stop there — the White Buffs dominated the 2025 All-League selections with nine First Team honorees and multiple others recognized for standout performances on both sides of the ball.
2025 Mountain Valley All-League Team for Madras:
Orion Reynoso
- First Team: Running Back
- First Team: Defensive Back
Matthew Suppah-Scott
- First Team: Defensive End
- First Team: Tight End
Douglas Super, Jr.
- First Team: Offensive Lineman
- Honorable Mention: Linebacker
Devin Super
- First Team: Center
- Second Team: Defensive Tackle
Dezmond Montiel-Garcia
- Second Team: Offensive Lineman
Julyan Barajas
- Honorable Mention: Quarterback
Kyler Stein
- Honorable Mention: Offensive Lineman
Warrian Graybael
- First Team: Linebacker
Andreaz Plazola
- First Team: Defensive Back
Isaiah Cota
- First Team: Returner
KWSO weather for central OR
Today: Rain, mainly after 4pm. High near 59. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain before 10pm, then rain likely after 1am. Low around 44. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.