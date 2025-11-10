KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 11, 2025

Today is Veteran’s Day. The tribal organization is closed. There is no school today. Most state & federal offices are closed.

For the Warm Springs Veterans Parade today – there will be decorations for vehicles and floats available for free. It’s a chance to honor a favorite grandparent, aunt, uncle, brother, sister or friend who has or does serve in the military. Line up is 10:30 this morning by the old school with the parade at 11 – traveling around campus and ending at the old school cafeteria, where lunch will be served at noon.

The Jefferson County Senior Center at 860 SW Madison Street in Madras serves free meals for people age 60 and older every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon.

The 2025 Winter Every Kid Sports Pass is open. The application will only be open for a limited time each day. If you don’t get in your first time trying don’t worry, you’ll have a chance to get in everyday for most of November. Make sure you review the qualifications and are prepared with the necessary documentation. Review your qualifications at EveryKidSports.org.

The Mobile Medical Unit will be at Indian Head Casino to provide vaccines to community members and employees tomorrow (11/12) from 1-5:30pm.

There will be a general council meeting for the 2026 proposed budget tomorrow (11/12) at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6, and the meeting at 7.

An opening reception for the 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit will be held tomorrow (11/12) from 5:30-7:30pm at the Museum at Warm Springs. Art supplies will be provided for youth while supplies last. The exhibit will be on display through March 7, 2026.

Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union holds meetings every Wednesday in Mr. Kollen’s classroom at Madras High School. They will meet tomorrow (11/12) during lunch.

Warm Springs Prevention will host a Thanksgiving Break Co-ed Basketball Tourney November 24-25 at the old school gym. Entry is free! There will be divisions for 6, 8, 10, 12 & 14 and under plus high school age. For more information and entries call Jaycelene at 541-615-0116 or email jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org.

WOW-Wellness of Warm Springs will meet this Thursday (11/13) from noon to 1 in the old school cafeteria. The health topic will be the Great American Smoke Out with guest presenters Scott Kalama & Gavin Begay. On the menu is a turkey & ham dinner.

The Recreation Department is hosting a Native American Heritage Month Indian Night Out social powwow and drummer’s jam on Thursday (11/13) in the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow starts at 6:30.

Warm Springs Prevention is having a Turkey/Ham Giveaway Family Fun Walk on Saturday November 15th starting at 9am at the Warm Springs K8 Track.

American Flags in the United States are lowered to half-staff on 4 days annually. May 15 – for Peace Officers Day. In May on Memorial Day, which is the last Monday of month. September 11th which is Patriot Day. And December 7th that is Pearl Harbor Day. Flag Half Staff days outside of those days can be directed by the president of the United States, by a state’s governor or the mayor of Washington DC.