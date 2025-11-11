November School & Youth Program News

November is here and there are some no school days to mark on your calendar.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy – Monday Nov 10th is a teacher grading day and Tuesday Nov. 11th is the Veteran’s Day Holiday. And there will be no school the week of Thanksgiving. Listen, here to this month’s Eagle News Podcast.

For Thanksgiving week we have a special podcast done by our WSK8 Students that you can listen to here:

For all the news from the K8 you need to know – see the school’s Eagle Nest News

At Warm Springs ECE – daily activities are focused on child development and advancing each child from where they are to learn and thrive even more. Warm Springs Head Start will also be closed Thanksgiving week. Daycare classrooms will be open Monday thru Wednesday that week with early release, as usual, on that Wednesday. That’s followed by the CTWS Thanksgiving Holiday that has folks off from work for Thanksgiving and the following day.

Here is the ECE List of Activities – Nov 2025 – ECE Calendar

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs has their calendar out for November HERE

The Wyam Youth Center, operated by the Warm Springs Community Action team also has their November calendar --> Wyam Youth Center Weekly Schedule

There’s plenty more youth & family activities planned this and next month. You can find those on our November Events post. https://kwso.org/2025/11/november-2025-events/