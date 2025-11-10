KWSO News 11/10/25: Museum announces awards for 32nd Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit

The Museum at Warm Springs announced the awards for the “32nd Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit.”

The exhibit is curated by Warm Springs Museum Curator and Exhibition Coordinator Angela Anne Smith (Warm Springs, Yakama, Nez Perce and Diné). This year’s judge is Susan Brunoe.

The Judge’s Choice Award in the Traditional Category went to artist Terry Lynn Stradley for her beaded necklace. The Judge’s Choice Award in the Contemporary Category went to artist Natalie Kirk for her Ceremonial Basket Hat.

Honorable Mentions were given to Mona Cochran, Marjorie Kalama, Leora Strong and Aurolyn Stwyer.

An opening reception – open to the public – will take place this Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 at The Museum. The exhibit will be on view through March 7th.

View the full press release HERE.