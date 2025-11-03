KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 4, 2025

Funeral Arrangements for Darryl Smith – Services will be held this morning – leaving Bel Air Funeral Home in Madras at 9:30am for the Agency Longhouse. There will be one seven and then burial to follow at Agency Cemetery. (no meal or giveaway)

Funeral Arrangements for Jonathan K. Smith – Saturday, November 8th there will be a viewing at Hehe Longhouse at 8am. Last meal will follow with burial after at Wolf Point Cemetery.

Today’s senior meal will be garlic chicken, wild rice and steamed veggies. There will be no meal delivery available today and no senior meal on Wednesday.

The 2025 Winter Every Kid Sports Pass is open now. The application will only be open for a limited time each day. If you don’t get in your first time trying don’t worry, you’ll have a chance to get in everyday for the next few weeks. Make sure you review the qualifications and are prepared with the necessary documentation. Review your qualifications at EveryKidSports.org.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Every Tuesday in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am in the cafeteria that is open to the public. For current BHC clients there is parenting class at 11, adult anger management class at 3 and adult Wellbriety court program at 4. Tuesday evenings is Recovery on the Rez group at Smurf Village PSH from 5:30-7 and it is open to all.

District meetings to discuss grants are being held this week. The Simnasho District meetings is this evening, the Seekseequa District meeting is on Wednesday (11/5) and the Agency District meeting is Thursday (11/6). Dinners are at 6pm and the meetings at 7. A general council meeting for the 2026 proposed budget is scheduled for Wednesday, November 12th at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner at 6 and the meeting to follow at 7.

The Community Health Program is having an Elder’s Fair tomorrow (11/5) from 9am to noon in the old school gym. Learn about healthy aging, brain health and local resources. They will serve lunch at noon in the old cafeteria, and will have bingo with prizes and t-shirts for participants. Please bring all your medications if you would like the pharmacy to complete a medication review for you. They will have a booth and be available to answer any medication questions you may have.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union holds meetings every Wednesday in Mr. Kollen’s classroom at Madras High School. They will meet after school tomorrow (11/5) from 3:15-5:45.

Anyone interested in using the Community Center facilities including the social hall or the pavilion should complete a building use request that can be picked up at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

The Fix Ticks Program provides quick, easy, and completely free flea and tick medicine to families on the Warm Springs reservation. Visit https://fixticks.org/ and complete the short request form. The medicine will be mailed directly to you.