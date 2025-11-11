KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 12, 2025

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Warm Springs Senior Center dining area. On the menu – pork roast with mashed potatoes and gravy. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

The Jefferson County Senior Center is serving free meals for seniors 60 and older today at noon.

The Mobile Medical Unit will be at Indian Head Casino to provide vaccines to community members and employees this afternoon from 1-5:30.

Warm Springs K8 Eagles Boys Basketball teams have games this afternoon at Obsidian Middle School in Redmond.

Social Dance Classes are held Wednesdays from 3:30-5pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room. Classes are open to all ages, and no sign-up is required. If you have questions, contact Deanie Johnson at Culture & Heritage.

The Free Food Market at the Madras Community Food Pantry is open on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. It will be open this afternoon. Signup begins at 4:00 and doors open at 4:30. It’s located at 370 SW Culver Highway.

There will be a general council meeting for the 2026 proposed budget this evening at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6, and the meeting at 7.

An opening reception for the 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit is being held this evening from 5:30-7:30pm at the Museum at Warm Springs. Art supplies will be provided for youth while supplies last. The exhibit will be on display through March 7, 2026.

Wednesdays from 6-7:30 through December 17th – there is Youth Drumming and Singing Practice for ages 10 – 17. This is at the old school cafeteria. This is a drag, alcohol and Gang Free Class from Warm Springs Prevention.

At the Behavioral Health Center every Wednesday, they offer a Parenting Class, Adult Anger Management Class and Men’s Focus Group. These are for current clients and you can learn more by calling or stopping by the BHC. Also on Wednesdays is an Alcohol & Drug Education class with Frank Smith at 10am in the old cafeteria, and the Recovery on the Rez Group from 5:30-7pm at the Smurf Village PSH – both of those are open to all.

If you’re without your WIC benefits or have missed WIC appointments – call today and get scheduled! Walk-ins are welcomed! 541-553-2352

WOW-Wellness of Warm Springs will meet tomorrow (11/13) from noon to 1 in the old school cafeteria. The health topic will be the Great American Smoke Out with guest presenters Scott Kalama & Gavin Begay. On the menu is a turkey & ham dinner.

The Recreation Department is hosting a Native American Heritage Month Indian Night Out social powwow and drummer’s jam tomorrow (11/13) in the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow starts at 6:30.

ECE’s Rock Your Mocs Powwow is Friday, November 14th at 10am at the Agency Longhouse.

Caldera Arts will hold a workshop November 15-16 at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Workshops will be from 10-4pm both days. Transportation, lunch and snacks are available both days. K8 middle schoolers interested in attending should talk to Ms. Keifer.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Included in your day pass is – use of all 7 pools and cold tubs, mini golf, pickleball, basketball, bocce ball, spike ball, 4-square volleyball and interactive video games. The next Tribal Appreciation Days are coming up Sunday, November 30th and December 7th. Kah-Nee-Ta also offers daily Tribal Member discounts and amenities for day and twilight passes, cabana rentals, Spa Wanapine, overnight lodging, the Tribal Picnic Pavilions and Tribal Bathhouse. Call 541-553-1112 for more information.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be December 18th & 19th from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.