CTWS December 12th Distribution for Tribal Members

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs remind Tribal Members that a combined December 2026 check for: for Per Capita, Senior Pension, and the Tribal Council Approved Distribution to Membership will be in local Warm Springs PO Boxes this Friday (Dec. 12, 2025).

Checks that have out-of-town addresses will be held at the Vital Statistics Department at the Tribal Administration Building on Friday until 3:45pm. This will allow Tribal Members who live outside of Warm Springs the opportunity to come pick up your check versus waiting for it in the mail. After 3:45pm on Friday – those checks will be mailed.

Anyone from out-of-town who needs their check held past that 3:45pm cut off time can contact Vital Stats to let them know what you would like done. Their number is 541-553-3252 or email vitalstats@wstribes.org.