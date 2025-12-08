KWSO Calendar for Tue., Dec. 9, 2025

Funeral Arrangements for Manual Teeman. Last Seven at 7am this morning at the Agency Cemetery. Burial will be at 9am at the Upper Seekseequa Cemetery.

Tribal Council will hear an ECE Compliance Update this morning.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

The Commodities Food Bank is open today from 10am until 1pm. It’s open every Tuesday and Friday at the Commodities warehouse in the Warm Springs Industrial Park.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open today and Thursday from 10am-1pm at 370 SW Culver Highway.

The Jefferson County Senior Center at 860 SW Madison Street in Madras serves free meals for people age 60 and older every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon.

The Central Oregon Disability Support Network will give out a limited number of free Emergency Go Kits for those who need them today. They will hand them out at the Old School Cafeteria from 4-6:00.

Tuesdays at the Behavioral Health Center there is an Alcohol & Drug Education class for adults at 4pm, and the Youth Wellbriety Court Program meets at 4. Those are for open clients. If you want to learn more call 541-553-3205 or stop by the BHC. There are also meetings open to the public on Tuesdays – Alcohol & Drug Education with Frank Smith at 10am, a Wellbriety Meeting book study at 2 and Building Relationships at 3:00.

Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union holds meetings every Wednesday in Mr. Kollen’s classroom at Madras High School. They will meet after school tomorrow (12/10) from 3:15-5:45.

Warm Springs Recreation presents A “Bluey” Family Christmas Carlight Parade on Thursday (Dec. 11). Lineup will start at 4 at the old elementary, judging is at 5 and the parade starts at 6 and will go down to the Community Center. Families, please make sure that kids who are along the parade route stay on the curb and out of the road for safety reasons. And folks participating in the parade should throw candy and treats to the curb so kids don’t have to enter the roadway in the dark.

Warm Springs Tribal Members should make sure the Vital Statistics has their current address and contact information. If you got your October-November distribution checks – you should be fine. If you did not – you should reach out to Vital Stats. Tribal Council approved a financial distribution of $600 that will go out with the December per capita and pension distributions on Friday (Dec. 12). You can email VitalStats@wstribes.org and request an address change form. Vital Stats reminds everyone that it is important to keep your information up to date not only for distribution purposes, but for services in general.

A reminder to Tribal Members that December checks that include December Per Cap, Senior Pension and the special Tribal Council Approved Distribution should be in Warm Springs Post Office Boxes this Friday. If you have an out-of-town address, checks will be at Admin on Friday in the Vital Statistics office until 3:45pm in case you want to come pick them up. After that – they will be mailed. If you want them to hold your check for pick up call 541-553-3252 or email vitalstats@wstribes.org.

The 49th annual Christmas Bazaar at the Warm Springs Community Center is this Saturday (Dec. 13) 10am – 4pm.

Warm Springs Prevention’s 2025 Rez-Formal Dance Snow Ball will be held on Saturday (Dec. 13) 7-10pm in the old elementary gym. It’s for youth in 7th through 12 grades and they’ll have prizes, pictures and pizza. This even is formal, so dress to impress.

NeighborImpact’s Energy Assistance Program will open a new cycle on December 15th. Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Programs will be available for one day in person and online. Eligibility will be determined by household size and gross income and you need to be a resident of Crook, Deschutes, or Jefferson Counties or the Warm Springs Reservation. Applications will be available on that day – December 15th – only. You can return the completed application at any time. The applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis.

Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting the 2025 Christmas Basketball Jamboree December 22-23 for youth age 14 and under in the old elementary gum. It will start at 8am. There is no entry fee. For more information call 541-615-0036.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion or the old school cafeteria needs to sign up to use it by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center. You can call 541-553-1078.