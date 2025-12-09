MISSING – Jasmine Graybael Ortiz

The Warm Springs Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating Jasmine Graybael Ortiz.

Jasmine was last seen by her family leaving her residence on December 5th, 2025, at approximately 8:30PM. Jasmine was reported to be wearing a black jacket with fur around the hood and either black or red sweatpants or Grinch pants, with black boots.

Jasmine reportedly left with Eddie Jones in a light colored suv possibly a Jeep grand Cherokee. Eddie is wanted by the US marshals and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Jasmine’s whereabouts please contact the Warm Springs Police Department @ 541-553-1171

Reference case # 2501236