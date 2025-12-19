Warm Springs Flooding

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Warm Springs Reservation until 10am this morning (12/19/25). (see below)

Water is high at Elmer Quinn and the Museum at Warm Springs with a significant streamflow from Shitike Creek pushing through those areas from the swollen creek, a result of heavy rain.

Shitike Creek Road is closed.

The Museum at Warm Springs will remain closed today.

Composite Products sent workers home and is closed today.

Local bridges are being assessed due to the high water this morning.

He He Longhouse is also surrounded by water from overflow of the Warm Springs River.

Travelers on the Beaver Creek Grade should stay alert for any rock fall or downed trees due to the ongoing rain.

Warm Springs Emergency Management and the CTWS Branch of Natural Resources is monitoring the flooding. Everyone is urged to avoid flooded areas for safety reasons.

Flash Flood Warning ORC031-191800- /O.NEW.KPDT.FF.W.0002. 251219T0606Z-251219T1800Z/ /00000.U.RS.000000T0000Z. 000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Pendleton OR 1006 PM PST Thu Dec 18 2025 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Heavy Rain and a Log Jam in... Northwestern Jefferson County in central Oregon... * Until 1000 AM PST Friday. * At 1006 PM PST, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain was creating very high streamflows. Additionally, the Warm Springs Reservation Emergency manager is reporting that water is backing up behind a log jam upstream of Warm Springs. If the log jam fails, flooding will increase significantly. HAZARD...Flash flooding from heavy rain and snowmelt along with a log jam that may fail suddenly. SOURCE...Gauges and Emergency Management reported. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Southern Warm Springs Reservation and Warm Springs. Flooding is occurring along the Shitike Creek. Flooding has begun begin at Warm Springs and will peak around 1 AM, then decrease Friday morning