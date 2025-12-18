KWSO Calendar for Fri., Dec. 19, 2025

It’s the last day of the CTWS Employee Christmas Spirit Week and it’s Christmas Pajama Day. Share your participation photos by email HR@wstribes.org.

The Commodities Food Bank is open today from 10am until 1pm. It’s open every Tuesday and Friday at the Commodities warehouse in the Warm Springs Industrial Park.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open every Friday from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Avenue. You need to bring your own bags.

People age 60 and older are welcome to eat lunch for free every Friday at noon at the Jefferson County Senior Center on Madison Street in Madras. They also serve lunch on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Warm Springs Prevention is doing a holiday house decorating contest. To be eligible to win prizes, you need to submit your address by 5pm today. All participants will receive a gift. Contact Gavin Begay at 541-615-0119.

The 12th Annual Warm Springs Cougars Christmas Co-ed Basketball Tournament is coming up January 1-4 at the Community Center. The first 4 teams for 8 & under, first 6 teams in 10 & under and first 6 teams in 12 & under get free entry but the deadline is today. For Interested teams, coaches and players can contact Austin Greene at Warm Springs Recreation.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers several groups during the week. Fridays there is a Relapse Prevention Group, Anxiety Group and Wellbriety Group Therapy Meeting. Learn more by calling or stopping by the Behavioral Health Center.

A memorial and stone setting for Margaret Suppah will be held on Saturday (Dec. 20). The stone setting will begin at 8am at Simnasho Cemetery, followed by a giveaway, meal, name giving, first kill & first catch ceremonies. All are welcome.

The Community Wellness Center will have an NDN New Year’s Walk on Sunday (Dec. 21) from noon until 2. All community members are welcome to celebrate with the staff. T-shirts will be provided people walk a lap around the path or 4 times around the hallways inside – depends on the weather.

Christmas week garbage collection will run on a holiday schedule. Monday & Tuesday routes will be picked up on Monday (Dec. 22). Wednesday & Thursday routes will be picked up on Tuesday (Dec. 23). Friday routes will be picked up on Wednesday (Dec. 24). There will be no garbage pickup on Thursday & Friday as the Tribe is closed for the holiday. Please have your totes out at the end your driveway before 5am to ensure pick up.

Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting the 2025 Christmas Basketball Jamboree December 22-23 for youth age 14 and under in the old elementary gum. It will start at 8am. There is no entry fee. For more information call 541-615-0036.

If you’re without your WIC benefits or have missed WIC appointments – call today and get scheduled! Walk-ins are welcomed! 541-553-2352.