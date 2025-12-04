KWSO Calendar for Fri., Dec. 5, 2025

The Commodities Food Bank is open today from 10am until 1pm. It’s open every Tuesday and Friday at the Commodities warehouse in the Warm Springs Industrial Park.

People age 60 and older are welcome to eat lunch for free every Friday at noon at the Jefferson County Senior Center on Madison Street in Madras. They also serve lunch on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open every Friday from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Avenue. You need to bring your own bags.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health offers several groups during the week. Fridays there is a Relapse Prevention Group, Anxiety Group and Wellbriety Group Therapy Meeting. Learn more by calling or stopping by the Behavioral Health Center.

The December to Remember Round Dance is today and tomorrow at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Tonight, will begin with a pipe ceremony at 5pm, meal at 6 and the round dance at 7. Saturday evening, there will be a spaghetti feed at 6 before the round dance at 7.

Madras High School’s Theatre Department presents A Christmas Carol tonight through Sunday at the Madras Performing Arts Center. Evening performances are at 7 tonight and tomorrow and matinees at 2 tomorrow and Sunday. Tickets are $10 with senior, student & military discounts available.

The Jefferson County Community & Senior Center is hosting a Christmas Bazaar this Saturday (Dec. 6) from 9-3. To reserve a space call 541-475-1148.

The “Santa’s Toy Land” Christmas Lights Parade at Sahalee Park in Madras is tomorrow (Dec. 6) at 5pm. Mr. & Mrs. Clause will be at the park pavilion for pictures from 4-5pm.

The Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest is coming up this Sunday (Dec. 7) at 9am at Madras High School. It’s for children ages 8-13.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. The next Tribal Appreciation Day is coming up this Sunday (Dec. 7) from 11am to 7pm.

The Central Oregon Disability Support Network will give out a limited number of free Emergency Go Kits for those who need them. They will hand them out at the Old School Cafeteria from 4-6 on Tuesday, December 9th.

Warm Springs Prevention’s 2025 Rez-Formal Dance Snow Ball will be held on Saturday, December 13th 7-10pm in the old elementary gym. It’s for youth in 7th through 12 grades and they’ll have prizes, pictures and pizza. This even is formal, so dress to impress.

Central Oregon Veterans Ranch will host Claus, Paws, and Community at the Ranch on Saturday, December 13th, a holiday gathering designed for veterans and their families to connect, celebrate, and enjoy a variety of community-driven activities at the Ranch’s 19-acre property located between Bend and Redmond. Street Dog Hero will be on-site with adoptable rescue dogs for a meet-and-greet and potential adoptions. And a local women veteran’s organization will host a clothing swap during the event. The event will also include holiday photos with Santa, a bonfire and s’mores roasting station, complimentary snacks and beverages and an ornament-making station. The Ranch encourages veterans of all eras—as well as their families and close friends—to attend. Space is limited. Veterans and families who plan to attend, or who wish to reserve a spot for the ornament-making station, should RSVP by emailing MichelleG@COVranch.org.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Christmas NDN Night Out is on Monday, December 15th in the Community Center gym. A traditional Christmas dinner will be served at 5:15 followed by social dancing, drummers’ jam and family fun games starting at 6:15.

NeighborImpact’s Energy Assistance Program will open a new cycle on December 15th. Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Programs will be available for one day in person and online. Eligibility will be determined by household size and gross income and you need to be a resident of Crook, Deschutes, or Jefferson Counties or the Warm Springs Reservation. Applications will be available on that day – December 15th – only. You can return the completed application at any time. The applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis.

The Behavioral Health Center will be hosting a Community Healing Gathering. All are welcome to attend this event on Thursday, December 17 from 8AM to 4PM. The conference will be held at the old elementary school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

Warm Springs Tribal Members should make sure the Vital Statistics has their current address and contact information. If you got your October-November distribution checks – you should be fine. If you did not – you should reach out to Vital Stats. Tribal Council approved a financial distribution of $600 that will go out with the December per capita and pension distributions on December 12th. You can email VitalStats@wstribes.org and request an address change form. Vital Stats reminds everyone that it is important to keep your information up to date not only for distribution purposes, but for services in general.