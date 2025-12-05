KWSO Calendar for Sat., Dec. 6, 2025

The Jefferson County Community & Senior Center is hosting a Christmas Bazaar today from 9-3.

The “Santa’s Toy Land” Christmas Lights Parade at Sahalee Park in Madras is tonight at 5pm. Mr. & Mrs. Clause will be at the park pavilion for pictures from 4-5pm.

The December to Remember Round Dance continues this evening at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. There will be a spaghetti feed at 6 before the round dance at 7.

Madras High School’s Theatre Department presents A Christmas Carol December at the Madras Performing Arts Center today at 2 & 7pm and tomorrow at 2. Tickets are $10 with senior, student & military discounts available.

This Sunday (Dec. 7) is Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Tribal Appreciation Day is tomorrow from 11am to 7pm.

The Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest is coming up tomorrow (Dec. 7) at 9am at Madras High School. It’s for children ages 8-13.

Warm Springs Recreation presents A “Bluey” Family Christmas Carlight Parade on Thursday, December 11th. Lineup will start at 4 at the old elementary, judging is at 5 and the parade starts at 6 and will go down to the Community Center.

A holiday gathering for youth and families will be held on Sunday, December 14th at the Simnasho Longhouse from 3-7pm. Activities will include ornament making, holiday crafts, beaded gifts, crafty holiday cards and a family photo booth. Dinner will also be provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

CHET/Wellness of Warm Springs invites folks to make jewelry for the holidays with Anita Davis. Stop by the old school cafeteria Sunday, December 14th from noon to 5, Monday, December 15th 4-8pm and Tuesday, December 16th 4-8. Meals, snacks and beverages will be provided.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center is having its 2nd annual salsa contest in honor of Veterans on Wednesday, December 17th. Bring your favorite salsa to compete or just stop by to try them. It will be held from 11am to 1pm in Pod A.

The 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit is on display now in the Museum at Warm Springs Changing Exhibits Gallery. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9am to noon and 1-5pm. Stop by to see traditional, contemporary and video artwork from youth and adults of Warm Springs. The exhibit will be on view through March 7, 2026.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Warm Springs Tribal Members should make sure the Vital Statistics has their current address and contact information. If you got your October-November distribution checks – you should be fine. If you did not – you should reach out to Vital Stats. Tribal Council approved a financial distribution of $600 that will go out with the December per capita and pension distributions on December 12th. You can email VitalStats@wstribes.org and request an address change form. Vital Stats reminds everyone that it is important to keep your information up to date not only for distribution purposes, but for services in general.

American Flags in the United States are lowered to half-staff on 4 days annually. Today is one of those days – for Pearly Harbor Day. The Flag is Lowered entire day. The protocol is to briskly raise the flag to full staff and then lower it to half-staff in the morning. When retired in the evening, it is to be raised to full staff and then lowered for removal.