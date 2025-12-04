KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 4, 2025

Seasonal vaccines are available at the Warm Springs I H S clinic. Flu vaccine is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older. RSV vaccine is recommended for infants, pregnant women and elders. Vaccine clinic hours are daily from 9:30-11:30am, except on Wednesdays and daily from 1:30-3:30pm. Appointments are not necessary.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open today from 10 to 1. It is located at 370 SW Culver Highway.

The Life Raft Pantry is located in Maupin and serves the surrounding areas by providing food at no cost to the community. Located 401 5 th Street in Maupin, The Life Raft Pantry is open Thursdays from 10AM – 3PM. The Dufur School Pantry is open to students and community members Thursdays from 4:30-6:30pm in the Home Ec Room at Dufur School. Bring your own bag. And the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Pantry on Emigrant Street in Wamic is open on the first and third Thursday of the month from 1-4pm.

Warm Springs Recreation’s tree lighting and visits with Santa are taking place this evening. Festivities start at 6pm at the Community Center.

The December to Remember Round Dance is this Friday & Saturday (Dec. 5-6), December 6 th at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Friday will begin with a pipe ceremony at 5pm, meal at 6 and the round dance at 7. Saturday evening, there will be a spaghetti feed at 6 before the round dance at 7.

Madras High School's Theatre Department presents A Christmas Carol this weekend (Dec. 5-7) at the Madras Performing Arts Center. Evening performances are at 7 Friday & Saturday and matinees on Saturday & Sunday at 2. Tickets are $10 with senior, student & military discounts available.

The Wyam Youth Center offers evens for youth and families weekly. Tutoring and games are available every day – starting at 3 on weekdays and at noon on the weekend – followed by activities. Activities at 5:30 as well – Mondays its Kids Movie Night, Tuesday it’s Drawing and Painting Night, Wednesday is Arts and Crafts, Thursdays are Movie Night and Friday is Open Mic. Saturday there is a Roblox Party at 2 and a Youth Dance at 6pm. Sunday at 2 – watch some NBA.

The Jefferson County Community & Senior Center is hosting a Christmas Bazaar this Saturday (Dec. 6) from 9-3. To reserve a space call 541-475-1148.

The “Santa’s Toy Land” Christmas Lights Parade at Sahalee Park in Madras is on Saturday (Dec. 6) at 5pm. Mr. & Mrs. Clause will be at the park pavilion for pictures from 4-5pm. Parade sign-ups are being done online.

Warm Springs Recreation presents A “Bluey” Family Christmas Carlight Parade on Thursday, December 11th. Lineup will start at 4 at the old elementary, judging is at 5 and the parade starts at 6 and will go down to the Community Center.

A holiday gathering for youth and families will be held on Sunday, December 14th at the Simnasho Longhouse from 3-7pm. Activities will include ornament making, holiday crafts, beaded gifts, crafty holiday cards and a family photo booth. Dinner will also be provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

CHET/Wellness of Warm Springs invites folks to make jewelry for the holidays with Anita Davis. Stop by the old school cafeteria Sunday, December 14th from noon to 5, Monday, December 15th 4-8pm and Tuesday, December 16th 4-8. Meals, snacks and beverages will be provided.

Warm Springs Prevention is doing a holiday house decorating contest. To be eligible to win prizes, you need to submit your address by Friday, December 19th at 5pm. All participants will receive a gift. Contact Gavin Begay at 541-615-0119.

Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting the 2025 Christmas Basketball Jamboree December 22-23 for youth age 14 and under in the old elementary gum. It will start at 8am. There is no entry fee. For more information call 541-615-0036.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

The Fix Ticks Program provides quick, easy, and completely free flea and tick medicine to families on the Warm Springs reservation. Visit https://fixticks.org/ and complete the short request form. The medicine will be mailed directly to you.