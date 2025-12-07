KWSO Calendar for Mon., Dec. 8, 2025

It’s Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools will start 90 minutes later than the normal start time.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Timber Committee and the Land Use Planning Committee both meet on the 2 nd & 4 th Mondays of the month. They have meetings today. The Timber Committee meets this morning from 8:30-noon at the Forestry Admin Office. The Land Use Planning Committee will meet from 1:30-4:30 in the cougar Den at Nature Resources.

At the Behavioral Health Center every Monday is a Women's Talking Circle from 11-12:30 and the Adolescent Alcohol & Drug Education Court Program at 4:00. These are for current clients – find out more by calling 541-553-3205. Naimuma Wellbriety Group meets Mondays at 5:30 at the Smurf Village PSH and it's open to all.

The Central Oregon Disability Support Network will give out a limited number of free Emergency Go Kits for those who need them. They will hand them out at the Old School Cafeteria from 4-6 tomorrow (Dec.9).

Warm Springs Recreation presents A “Bluey” Family Christmas Carlight Parade this Thursday (Dec.11). Lineup will start at 4 at the old elementary, judging is at 5 and the parade starts at 6 and will go down to the Community Center. Families, please make sure that kids who are along the parade route stay on the curb and out of the road for safety reasons. And folks participating in the parade should throw candy and treats to the curb so kids don’t have to enter the roadway in the dark.

Central Oregon Veterans Ranch will host Claus, Paws, and Community at the Ranch on Saturday, December 13th, a holiday gathering designed for veterans and their families to connect, celebrate, and enjoy a variety of community-driven activities at the Ranch’s 19-acre property located between Bend and Redmond. Street Dog Hero will be on-site with adoptable rescue dogs for a meet-and-greet and potential adoptions. And a local women veteran’s organization will host a clothing swap during the event. The event will also include holiday photos with Santa, a bonfire and s’mores roasting station, complimentary snacks and beverages and an ornament-making station. The Ranch encourages veterans of all eras—as well as their families and close friends—to attend. Space is limited. Veterans and families who plan to attend, or who wish to reserve a spot for the ornament-making station, should RSVP by emailing MichelleG@COVranch.org.

A holiday gathering for youth and families will be held on Sunday, December 14th at the Simnasho Longhouse from 3-7pm. Activities will include ornament making, holiday crafts, beaded gifts, crafty holiday cards and a family photo booth. Dinner will also be provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

CHET/Wellness of Warm Springs invites folks to make jewelry for the holidays with Anita Davis. Stop by the old school cafeteria Sunday, December 14th from noon to 5, Monday, December 15th 4-8pm and Tuesday, December 16th 4-8. Meals, snacks and beverages will be provided.

The 12th Annual Warm Springs Cougars Christmas Co-ed Basketball Tournament is coming up January 1-4 at the Community Center. The first 4 teams for 8 & under, first 6 teams in 10 & under and first 6 teams in 12 & under get free entry until December 19th. For Interested teams, coaches and players can contact Austin Greene at Warm Springs Recreation.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center continues to have telephone issues. They are working closely with their phone company to fix the problems which include calls dropping or not ringing in. They have some alternate cell phone numbers for each department. These numbers are permanent. If you have trouble reaching the clinic through the main numbers, please use the alternate cell phone contact. The alternate number for Administration is 541-965-1465, Dental 541-965-3080, Medical Desk 541-965-1712, Optometry 503-913-3402 and Pharmacy Refills 541-325-6777.