KWSO Calendar for Sun., Dec. 7, 2025

The Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest is this morning at 9am at Madras High School. It’s for children ages 8-13.

Today from 11am to 7pm is a Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month.

Madras High School Theatre Department’s “A Christmas Carol” will have its final performance today at the Madras Performing Arts Center at 2. Tickets are $10 with senior, student & military discounts available.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Central Oregon Disability Support Network will give out a limited number of free Emergency Go Kits for those who need them. They will hand them out at the Old School Cafeteria from 4-6 on Tuesday, December 9th.

The 49th annual Christmas Bazaar at the Warm Springs Community Center is scheduled for Saturday December 13th 10am – 4pm.

Warm Springs Prevention’s 2025 Rez-Formal Dance Snow Ball will be held on Saturday, December 13th 7-10pm in the old elementary gym. It’s for youth in 7th through 12 grades and they’ll have prizes, pictures and pizza. This even is formal, so dress to impress.

Warm Springs Health & Human Services will hold its annual Jolly Jamboree youth gift giveaway on December 15th and 16th. It will be open 9am to 7pm both days in the old elementary gym. A parent/guardian must pick up the gifts. Children do not need to attend.

NeighborImpact’s Energy Assistance Program will open a new cycle on December 15th. Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Programs will be available for one day in person and online. Eligibility will be determined by household size and gross income and you need to be a resident of Crook, Deschutes, or Jefferson Counties or the Warm Springs Reservation. Applications will be available on that day – December 15th – only. You can return the completed application at any time. The applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis.

The Behavioral Health Center will be hosting a Community Healing Gathering. All are welcome to attend this event on Thursday, December 17 from 8AM to 4PM. The conference will be held at the old elementary school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Christmas Craft Party on Thursday December 18th from 6-8pm at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be December 18th & 19th from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.

Warm Springs Prevention is doing a holiday house decorating contest. To be eligible to win prizes, you need to submit your address by Friday, December 19th at 5pm. All participants will receive a gift. Contact Gavin Begay at 541-615-0119.

A memorial and stone setting for Margaret Suppah will be held on Saturday, December 20th. The stone setting will begin at 8am at Simnasho Cemetery, followed by a giveaway, meal, name giving, first kill & first catch ceremonies. All are welcome.

Seasonal vaccines are available at the Warm Springs I H S clinic. Flu vaccine is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older. RSV vaccine is recommended for infants, pregnant women and elders. Vaccine clinic hours are daily from 9:30-11:30am, except on Wednesdays and daily from 1:30-3:30pm. Appointments are not necessary.

Are you pregnant or postpartum? Experienced a miscarriage or have children under the age of 5 years old? Warm Springs WIC encourages you to call to schedule an appointment: 541-553-2352