KWSO News for Mon., Dec. 8, 2025

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for our area. Rain is expected in and around Warm Springs for the next few days with mild temperatures and breezy conditions – gusty at times. A prolonged atmospheric river is expected to bring periods of heavy rain to northwest Oregon and southwest Washington today through Wednesday, with periods of lighter rain continuing Thursday into Friday.

As influenza activity increases over the next two months before its expected peak in early spring, health officials urge everyone to get their flu vaccine, particularly as people gather indoors to celebrate the holidays. So far, hospitalizations remain low. But the percentage of positive flu tests is on the rise. The Oregon Health Authority’s Public Health Divisions says “The flu season generally continues into the spring, which means flu activity will continue to increase for many months and that’s why it’s never too late to get the flu vaccine.” The flu shot is the best way to help make sure you don’t miss out on holiday festivities or get other people sick.” Last year’s flu season in Oregon was the worst in the state’s recent history. Flu is a contagious, respiratory tract infection caused by the influenza virus.

Seasonal vaccines are available at the Warm Springs I H S clinic. Flu vaccine is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older. RSV vaccine is recommended for infants, pregnant women and elders. Vaccine clinic hours are daily from 9:30-11:30am, except on Wednesdays and daily from 1:30-3:30pm. Appointments are not necessary.

The Columbia River Gorge Commission elected Carina Miller of Warm Springs and Jerry Meninick of Yakama, as Chair and Vice Chair for 2026. This marks Miller’s third term as Chair, having been appointed by Oregon Governor Kate Brown in 2019. Meninick, was appointed the same year by Washington Governor Jay Inslee. The election of Native leaders from both sides of the Columbia River highlights the Commission’s dedication to Indigenous leadership, honoring the region’s heritage, and fostering inclusive decision-making. In the past six years, the Commission updated its Management Plan while key initiatives include the Vital Sign Indicators Project, which monitors the National Scenic Area’s ecosystems with data-driven insights for conservation, and a central focus on wildfire resilience and community recovery. The Commission is balancing the permit process with tribal consultation and respecting Tribal sovereignty to expedite aid for fire-affected residents.

The Bureau of Land Management has extended the deadline to apply for new special recreation permits for guided activities on portions of the Lower Deschutes River and the Lower Crooked River south of Prineville. On the lower 100 miles of the Lower Deschutes, the permits apply to guiding that uses non-motorized watercraft, including rafts, drift boats and stand-up paddleboards. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 15, with approved permits valid beginning in the 2026 season. The Lower Deschutes Wild and Scenic River draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, supporting local economies through guiding and outfitting services. The river is jointly managed by the BLM, Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Wasco County and the state of Oregon. The Lower Deschutes Wild and Scenic River Management Plan allows the number of permitted guides and outfitters to grow by up to 5% annually.

The Confluence Project is hosting a Native Winter Solstice Storytelling Event this coming Sunday and next Tuesday (Dec. 14 and 16). This event is limited to 50 pre-registered attendees each day. Sunday’s event is noon until 2 and next Tuesday 5 to 7 at the CNAC Gallery Space at 800 Southeast 10th Avenue in Portland. The events will have a Warm Springs connection with LaRonn Katchia sharing his film Guardian of the Land and Brutus Baez & the WSCAT Youth Film Crew screening some of their short films

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is issuing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits on its normal monthly schedule in December, following disruptions in November due to the federal government shutdown. SNAP plays a major role in Oregon’s food security and economy. Every $1 in SNAP benefits generates $1.50 to $1.80 in local economic activity, contributing an estimated $1.6 billion to Oregon’s economy each year. A concern is a significant amount of theft by skimming of EBT cards in Oregon and nationwide. Most theft occurs in the beginning of the month immediately after SNAP and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits are issued to EBT cards. Criminals use methods like skimming devices, internet scams and fake websites to steal card numbers and personal identification numbers (PIN). Once they have this information, they use online or out-of-state purchases to drain SNAP food and TANF cash benefits from a person’s card. You can call 888-997-4447; Log into the ebtEDGE website (https://www.ebtedge.com/gov/) ; or take your EBT card to the closest ODHS benefits office if you have concerns.

Lady White Buffalo Basketball lost their first game of the preseason last week at Caldera 46-52. Up next – they are on the road tomorrow at Hood River Valley before their home opener Friday when they host Klamath Union. That’s a 5:30 game. They host Mazama at 1 on Saturday. The Madras High Boys have 2 wins under their belt from the Battle of the Bridge Tournament at Columbia High School in Washington over the weekend. They play next this weekend in double headers with the Lady Buffs – hosting Klamath Union at 7 on Friday and playing Mazama at 2:30 Saturday.

The Madras JV2 Boys beat Gilcrest on Saturday at the LaPine Invitational 59-45. The Madras Girls JV team also won in LaPine beating Oakridge 37-31