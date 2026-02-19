KWSO Calendar for Fri., Feb. 20, 2026

Warm Springs Head Start is having its Sweetheart’s Pow Wow today.

The Food Bank at the Warm Springs Commodities warehouse is open today from 10am to 1pm.

There is a KWSO Community Advisory Board meeting this morning at 10:30 at the Warm Springs Media Center. On the Agenda: Update on Funding, Information Ecosystem Assessment, Our 2026 Focus, Input & Feedback Discussions. The annual meeting is open to the public.

Papalaxsimisha’s Women’s Craft Circle will meet today from noon until 2:00 in the Family Resource Center conference room. Women are invited to bring their craft projects to work on, visit and snack.

Friday is Senior Lunch Day in Warm Springs. Free meals for elders 60 and older are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Free meals for seniors 60 and older are served every Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at the Jefferson County Senior Center at 860 SW Madison St in Madras from 12-1.

The 59th Annual Warm Springs Indian Holiday Basketball Tourney continues today and tomorrow at the Community Center. Game times today are 4, 5:30, 7 and 8:30pm. Saturday’s games are at noon, 1:30, 7 & championship at 8:30. Admission costs are $7 for adults, K-12 kids $3 and seniors age 60 & over are free.

The Community Wellness Center gymnasium will close at 1:00 today and the weight rooms will close at 2.

The Metolius Friends Food Pantry is open to all on Fridays from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Ave. You do need to bring your own bags.

The Warm Springs Youth Council will have a meeting with the Governor’s office tomorrow (Feb. 21) from noon to 2pm at the Wyam Youth Center. They will be discussing a project and funding opportunity for Oregon Tribal Youth Councils. Lunch will be provided. All youth ages 14-24 are welcome to join.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. The next Tribal Appreciation Day is coming up this Sunday (Feb. 22) from 11am to 7pm.

The Branch of Natural Resources & OSU Extension are hosting an information session and discussion about juniper trees. It’s on Thursday, February 26th 5-7pm in the old school cafeteria. Dinner will be provided.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is now scheduling tax appointments. You can pick up a tax packet anytime, but you do need to set up an appointment to have your taxes done. Call 541-553-3148. Most refunds will be delivered by direct deposit or other secure electronic methods like prepaid debit cards or digital wallets. That means you should have a bank account where your tax refund can be deposited and be sure to have your banking information when you file your taxes. The Community Action Team is the blue building on campus. Tax appointments are on Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9th.

Forestry Roads from S-42/S-507 Junction to S-507/S-506 at the north end of the reservation are closed through April 1st. These road systems will remain inaccessible with sign, barricades, cameras and motion sensors in place the ensure compliance. Everyone’s cooperation is needed for protecting tribal resources and ensuring the safety of all. If you have any questions, please contact the Natural Resources Department at 541-553-2046.

Coach Bonita Leonard at the Community Wellness Center has workouts Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 6-6:40am. On Tuesday & Thursday there are classes at noon and 5pm. She is also available for 1-on-1 training during work hours. For more information call 541-553-3243.

Applications are being accepted for a Managed Care Program Intern to work within the Community Health Program. Applicants must be between 18-24 years old and have not completed their high school diploma or GED. Learn more and apply by contacting Laurie Harrer 561-329-7873 or LHarrer@coic.org.