The Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch is putting finishing touches on their new Warming and Cooling shelter in a couple months. When weather isn’t extreme – the facility will be available to folks from the homeless shelter that will move to a 5pm to 8am operation for the shelter huts. The new building is a place where residents can hang out according to TJ Foltz, the branch manager who is overseeing the project. He says once the new building is open – the hours of operation will change at the homeless shelter so residents there will be able to go over to the new warming/cooling shelter where some wraparound services will be provided. Foltz says the plan is to have every week mapped out for either community health or behavioral health or prevention or any number of our folks within the branch and others outside of the branch – to connect with those from the Homeless Shelter but also folks in the community who might benefit from engaging with resources and programs that will be present.

The Warm Springs Homeless Shelter currently offers 23 beds for individuals in need of a place to stay. Shelter Coordinator Edmund Francis says the shelter offers shower and bathroom use plus meals. There are three meals a day (breakfast, lunch, and dinner.) Everything is on the schedule for residents and non-residents with additional meal service provided to drop in visitors from the community. Anyone in need of Homeless Center services are welcome to stop by. Francis says an intake is done to identify needs and if they qualify to stay at the shelter – rules and policies are reviewed as a condition of staying there.

The Homeless Shelter is located across the street from Warm Springs Behavioral Health (Old Girls Dorm) and the new Warming/Cooling Shelter & Community Building is south of that. The new building is scheduled to open in April 2026.