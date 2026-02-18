KWSO Calendar for Thu., Feb. 19, 2026

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open 10am to 1pm today. It’s located on the Culver Highway.

The Life Raft Food Pantry located at 401 5th Street in Maupin serves the surrounding areas by providing food at no cost to the community Thursdays from 10AM – 3PM. The Dufur School Pantry is open to students and community members Thursdays from 4:30-6:30pm in the Home Ec Room at Dufur School. And the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Pantry on Emigrant Street in Wamic is open on the first and third Thursday of the month from 1-4pm.

At the Senior Center – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Warm Springs K8 Eagles Wrestling has a meet at Obsidian Middle School today.

On the Madras High School athletics schedule today: Boys Basketball teams play at Molalla – JV2 starts at 4pm, JV is at 5:30pm & Varsity tips off at 7pm. Girls Basketball will play at home vs. Molalla – JV is at 5:30pm & Varsity starts at 7pm.

One more community meeting to learn about a reservation-based drone testing site opportunity with Zipline will be held this evening at the Simnasho Longhouse from 6-8:00. A light dinner will be provided.

The next KWSO Community Advisory Board meeting will be held tomorrow (Feb. 20) at 10:30am at the Warm Springs Media Center. On the Agenda: Update on Funding, Information Ecosystem Assessment, Our 2026 Focus, Input & Feedback Discussions. The annual meeting is open to the public.

Papalaxsimisha’s Women’s Craft Circle will meet tomorrow (Feb. 20) from noon until 2:00 in the Family Resource Center conference room. Women are invited to bring their craft projects to work on, visit and snack.

The Warm Springs Youth Council will have a meeting with the Governor’s office this Saturday (Feb. 21) from noon to 2pm at the Wyam Youth Center. They will be discussing a project and funding opportunity for Oregon Tribal Youth Councils. Lunch will be provided. All youth ages 14-24 are welcome to join.

A food sale fundraiser for Preston Tom to attend the JUNO Awards in Ontario, Canada will take place on Monday, February 23rd. They will be selling deer meat stew, fry bread & a drink from 11am until 2pm at the old school cafeteria.

The annual Sweetheart Baby Fair will be held on Wednesday, February 25th from 5-6:30pm at the Community Center. The event will include a Little Tykes Regalia Fashion Show for walkers up to age 5, a family photo shoot, crawler race, a light meal, raffles and prizes. Plus there will be resource booths with information about services for young children.

A Suicide Awareness Wild Horse Race Clinic in White Swan, WA is planned for April 25th and 26th. It’s open to individuals and teams, juniors age 6-12 and seniors 13-19. Books will be open both days until 9am. For more information, call or text Nate at 971-900-2069.

Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation is accepting applications for two Board of Directors positions (one Tribal Member and one non-member). Letters of Interest & Resumes of applicants interested in serving on the Board should be submitted no later than 5pm on Wednesday, March 4th. They can be dropped off or mailed, addressed to WSED CEO 4202 Holliday Street, PO Box 1186 in Warm Springs or emailed to Jim.Souers@wstribes.org.

Anyone interested in using the Community Center facilities including the social hall or the pavilion should complete a building use request that can be picked up at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.

To reach a crisis counselor at Warm Springs Behavioral Health weekdays call 541-553-3205. After hours call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171. Your mental health matters. Reach out any time. Support is just a call away.

Applications are being accepted for a Managed Care Program Intern to work within the Community Health Program. Applicants must be between 18-24 years old and have not completed their high school diploma or GED. Learn more and apply by contacting Laurie Harrer 561-329-7873 or LHarrer@coic.org.